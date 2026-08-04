GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Drought-hit Britain heads for worst cereal harvest in four decades

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance agriculture Climate Markets

Drought Pushes UK 2026 Cereal Harvest to Lowest Levels Since 1984 Records

Impact of Extreme Weather on UK Cereal Harvest

Record-Breaking Weather Conditions

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's cereal harvest is on track to be the worst since comparable records began in 1984, according to an analysis published on Wednesday, as crops wither after one of the driest and hottest spring-summer periods on record.

England saw its warmest June on record and the UK its second warmest, while England and Wales experienced their driest July on record, according to Met Office data.

Economic Consequences for Farmers

Losses in Yield and Revenue

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said the tough growing conditions may have knocked as much as 2.5 million metric tons off Britain's cereal and oilseed harvest compared to earlier forecasts, costing UK arable farmers up to £390 million ($524 million) in lost revenue.

It cited provisional yield estimates produced by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board suggesting wheat, spring barley and oat yields will all be down, with the estimated wheat yield well below the ten-year average at 6.8 tons per hectare.

Historical Context and Projections

It noted that with 54% of the wheat crop harvested, if these average yields hold, the UK cereal and oilseeds harvest would be 19.5 million tons, surpassing 2020 as the worst harvest on record since detailed records began in 1984.

This was even after accounting for good yields forecast for oilseed rape, it said.

"Even if yields are revised up, 2026 is now likely to be one of the five worst harvests since 1984, which would mean that four out of five of the worst harvests on record had occurred this decade after periods of extreme weather made worse by climate change," the ECIU said.

Wider Implications and Responses

Food Security Concerns

Earlier this week, the National Farmers' Union warned Britain could face shortages of certain foods due to the drought and called for the industry to be given tax breaks to improve water storage.

Calls for Government Action

Last week more than 100 organisations wrote to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging him to make food a national priority alongside defence and energy.

European Context

Farmers across Europe have also warned of a slump in production and rising prices due to the extreme weather.

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.7441 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Unprecedented spring–summer drought and heat—England’s warmest June on record, driest July for England and Wales—has sharply reduced cereal yields and disrupted harvests. (metoffice.gov.uk)
  • ECIU estimates Britain’s cereal and oilseed harvest could fall by up to 2.5 million metric tons, costing farmers up to £390 million in lost revenue, potentially making 2026 the worst harvest since 1984. (eciu.net)
  • The NFU warns of possible food shortages and urges government support—calling for tax incentives and on‑farm water storage policy reforms—to bolster agricultural resilience. (farminguk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK facing its worst cereal harvest since 1984?
Extreme drought and record heat in spring and summer have caused significant crop losses, reducing yields far below the ten-year average.
How much revenue could UK arable farmers lose due to the drought?
Farmers may lose up to £390 million in revenue due to lower cereal and oilseed yields.
Which crops are most affected by the 2026 drought in the UK?
Wheat, spring barley, and oats are the most affected, with wheat yields significantly below average.
What action are British farmers seeking due to crop losses?
The National Farmers' Union is calling for tax breaks to improve water storage and mitigate future drought risks.
How is climate change linked to the UK's poor harvest in 2026?
The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit notes that extreme weather made worse by climate change has caused multiple record-poor harvests in recent years.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Image for Trading Day: The only way is up

Trading Day: The only way is up

Image for Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results

Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results

Image for SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

Image for Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

Image for US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh

US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta
The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta
Image for Exclusive-US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips
Exclusive-US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips
Image for Putin lifts recent deposit restrictions from foreign nationals, firms' Russia-based branches
Putin lifts recent deposit restrictions from foreign nationals, firms' Russia-based branches
Image for Analysis-Oracle Corp goes for high-stakes ratings gamble in AI strategy
Analysis-Oracle Corp goes for high-stakes ratings gamble in AI strategy
Image for Seventeen migrants believed dead trying to reach Spain's Balearic Islands
Seventeen migrants believed dead trying to reach Spain's Balearic Islands
Image for Anthropic names global affairs chief to tackle AI policy as Trump tensions persist
Anthropic names global affairs chief to tackle AI policy as Trump tensions persist
Image for Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook
Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook
Image for Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew
Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew
Image for P&G is acquiring supplements maker Thorne, CEO Jejurikar tells CNBC
P&G is acquiring supplements maker Thorne, CEO Jejurikar tells CNBC
Image for Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says
Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says
Image for Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino
Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports
Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports
View All Finance Posts