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Anthropic names global affairs chief to tackle AI policy as Trump tensions persist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Anthropic Names Global Affairs Chief to Navigate AI Policy and Regulation

Anthropic Appoints Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar as Chief Global Affairs Officer

By Jeffrey Dastin

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Anthropic on Tuesday named Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar its first chief global affairs officer, as the developer of artificial intelligence models called Claude navigates vast policy challenges and changing regulation around its technology.

Cuéllar's Role and Responsibilities

Cuéllar will report to Anthropic President Daniela Amodei, a company spokesperson told Reuters. His job, based in the startup's San Francisco headquarters, will include managing relationships with the U.S. government and the many countries where Anthropic is expanding globally.

Consensus Building and Government Experience

Anthropic's hire represents a choice for a consensus builder with wide-ranging government experience as well as AI expertise, the spokesperson said. A special assistant in former Democratic President Barack Obama's White House, Cuéllar is tasked with finding common ground with U.S. President Donald Trump's Republican administration, which at points blacklisted and ordered controls around Anthropic's AI this year.

Transition from Long-Term Benefit Trust

Cuéllar, who goes by Tino, has since January served on Anthropic's Long-Term Benefit Trust that exists to make the startup deliver on its public benefit mission. Cuéllar is stepping down from that role to join the company, and the trust aims to find a successor to the independent four-person body.

Cuéllar's Background and Influence

His experience leading the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace until July included co-chairing a task force on U.S. national security and nuclear proliferation. Some AI industry leaders have looked to nuclear arms controls as inspiration for managing the technology's risks.

Legislative Impact and AI Policy

A 2025 study co-led by Cuéllar also informed the passage of SB 53, a California law that protects AI whistleblowers, requires high-revenue developers to report on standards and incidents, and includes a maximum $1 million fine per violation. Anthropic endorsed the bill.

Statements and Industry Reactions

The company declined to make Cuéllar available for an interview. In a statement, the former California Supreme Court justice said policymakers were realizing that AI's development and governance had reached an "inflection point."

"The choices we make today will determine whether humanity can harness extraordinary possibilities to advance science and improve lives across the world or face enormous risk and growing inequality," Cuéllar said.

Expert Opinions on Cuéllar's Appointment

Oren Cass, founder of the conservative think tank American Compass, told Reuters that the pragmatic and progressive Cuéllar would be "open-minded" to the Trump administration's positions and eager to find the root of any disagreement. 

"His approach will be one that provokes good deliberative policymaking with the administration," said Cass, who called Cuéllar a friend since they met several years ago and started convening bipartisan lunch discussions.

Challenges Ahead for Anthropic and Cuéllar

Cuéllar takes up his Anthropic role at a time of growing concerns about AI-powered hacking and a turbulent relationship with the U.S. government. A high-profile standoff over military red lines led the Pentagon to blacklist its technology earlier this year, a designation that Anthropic is challenging in court.

More recently, the Trump administration handed down an export control directive that temporarily banned Anthropic from selling its top-shelf Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models to foreigners over national security concerns.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic named Tino Cuéllar as chief global affairs officer to navigate AI policy and regulatory challenges, reporting to President Daniela Amodei.
  • Cuéllar brings deep government, academic, and AI policy experience, including roles in Obama’s White House, Carnegie Endowment leadership, and service on Anthropic’s Long‑Term Benefit Trust (carnegieendowment.org).
  • The appointment comes as Anthropic confronts Trump administration export controls and export suspensions on its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 AI models over national security concerns (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Anthropic's new chief global affairs officer?
Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar has been appointed as Anthropic's first chief global affairs officer.
What will Cuéllar's role at Anthropic involve?
Cuéllar will manage government relations and help navigate AI policy and regulation worldwide.
Why is Anthropic expanding its global policy efforts?
Anthropic is facing increasing regulatory challenges and export controls, especially under the Trump administration.
How has Anthropic's technology been affected by US government actions?
Anthropic's AI models have faced blacklisting and temporary export bans due to national security concerns.
What legislation did Cuéllar help influence related to AI?
Cuéllar co-led a study that informed California's SB 53, a law protecting AI whistleblowers and setting standards for developers.

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