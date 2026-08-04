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Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Iran Seeks Inbound Control and Outbound Oversight of Strait of Hormuz in Oman Talks

Iran's Strategic Negotiations Over Strait of Hormuz Shipping Control

By Parisa Hafezi

Iran's Proposals for Shipping Control

DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Iran wants control over inbound shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary, under a temporary plan being discussed with Oman to reopen the strategic waterway, a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source, who is involved in the talks, said this is "the general idea currently being discussed", and specified that the outbound lane would follow a route between Iran and Oman, with exit clearance granted through Oman after notifying Iran.

Tehran's Position and Flexibility

"Tehran is unlikely to change its position," the source added, saying that Tehran has already shown flexibility by moving from its initial position of seeking full control over traffic in both directions in the strait.

Oman’s Proposal and Iran’s Response

Last month, Iran rejected an Omani proposal for an equal division of transit routes between the two countries, which Tehran said failed to address the country's security concerns until long-term regional stability is achieved.

Strategic Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

Role in Global Oil and Goods Supply

Control of the strait, the narrow waterway between the Gulf and the Indian Ocean that is the main route for about a fifth of world oil supplies and other vital goods, has been a main sticking point in efforts to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The waterway has been largely blocked since the start of the war in late February. The dispute over Hormuz remains a central point of contention.

International Agreements and Disputes

Washington says June's memorandum of understanding with Tehran to halt the war required Iran to ​reopen the strategic waterway, while Tehran says the text explicitly preserved its authority over shipping traffic.

Pre-War Shipping Practices

Before the war, shipping passed freely through the strait, which is in the territorial waters of both Iran and Oman ⁠but ​which is generally regarded as an international waterway.

UN Shipping Agency's Role

A so-called two-way traffic separation scheme, which was adopted by the ​U.N. shipping agency in ⁠1968 with agreement of countries in the region, created the current ship routing system that split sailing corridors through Iranian and Omani waters.

Geographical and Economic Significance

The strait, a strip of water 34 km (21 miles) wide, provides passage from the Gulf to the Indian Ocean and is a main route for energy supplies from the Middle East ⁠and other vital ​goods including fertilisers.

(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Dubai newsroom and Parisa Hafezi, Editing by Louise Heavens, Sharon Singleton and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Iran seeks inbound control and outbound notification-based clearance via Oman under a temporary reopening plan to the Strait of Hormuz (apnews.com)
  • Iran rejected Oman’s proposal for equal route division, citing unresolved security concerns (al-monitor.com)
  • Strait remains largely closed with commercial traffic severely constrained since war began in February (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Iran want regarding the Strait of Hormuz?
Iran is seeking inbound control of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and visibility over outbound traffic, with the ability to intervene if necessary.
What is the current plan being discussed with Oman?
Iran and Oman are discussing a plan where Iran would control inbound shipping, and outbound ships would notify Iran but exit with clearance from Oman.
Why is control of the Strait of Hormuz important?
The strait is a vital global shipping route for about a fifth of the world's oil supplies and other key goods, making its control a major geopolitical issue.
What was Iran's initial position on Hormuz Strait control?
Iran initially wanted full control over both inbound and outbound shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
Has there been any agreement between Iran and other countries about reopening the Strait?
While the U.S. says Iran agreed to reopen the strait, Iran maintains its authority over shipping, and talks with Oman about oversight are ongoing.

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