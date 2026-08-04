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Putin lifts recent deposit restrictions from foreign nationals, firms' Russia-based branches - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin lifts recent deposit restrictions from foreign nationals, firms' Russia-based branches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Putin Exempts Foreign Nationals and Firms from Russia Deposit Restrictions

Overview of Russia's New Bank Deposit Exemption Decree

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday exempting bank deposits held by foreign citizens and Russian-registered branches of overseas companies from recently imposed restrictions that had effectively frozen the funds.

Background: Introduction of Type C Bank Accounts

Moscow introduced special "Type C" bank accounts in 2022 that serve as a financial blockade against what Russia deems "unfriendly countries" - ations that imposed sanctions on the Kremlin over its military operation in Ukraine.

Impact on Foreign Investors and Corporations

Funds belonging to foreign investors, major Western corporations, and institutional funds are directed into these accounts and effectively frozen. 

Extension of Restrictions in 2026

From June 1, 2026, bank deposits of foreigners from unfriendly countries were also frozen in the special Type C accounts.

Details of the New Exemption

However, according to the new amendments, those restrictions on bank deposit withdrawals will no longer apply to foreign individuals, or to deposits made by branches, permanent representative offices, and other structural units of foreign companies, provided they are registered within the Russian Federation.

Withdrawal Rights for Exempted Parties

Under the decree, these categories of foreign depositors are permitted to freely manage their funds and withdraw ruble equivalents that were credited to Type-C accounts between June 1, 2026, and the document’s effective date on August 4, 2026.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The decree frees foreign citizens and Russian‑registered branches/permanent offices of foreign firms to withdraw ruble‑equivalent funds deposited into Type C accounts between June 1 and August 4, 2026, ending prior effective freezes.
  • Type C accounts have served since 2022 as a financial blockade against 'unfriendly countries', freezing deposits from foreign investors and institutional funds—this move partially reverses that policy for certain categories of depositors.
  • Broader context: Since June 1, 2026, Russia imposed sweeping deposit freezes on individuals and entities from unfriendly countries, though exceptions existed for foreign investors using 'In‑type' accounts and for amounts below certain thresholds—this decree expands access beyond those earlier carve‑outs.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deposit restrictions did Putin lift for foreign nationals?
Putin lifted recent rules that froze bank deposits of foreign citizens in Russia, allowing them to freely manage and withdraw their funds.
Which organizations are exempt from the Type C deposit restrictions?
Russia-registered branches, permanent representative offices, and other structural units of foreign companies are now exempt from the restrictions.
What are Type C bank accounts in Russia?
Type C accounts were introduced in 2022 to block funds held by foreign investors from countries that imposed sanctions on Russia.
From when are the lifted restrictions effective?
The exemption applies to funds credited between June 1, 2026, and August 4, 2026, according to the decree signed by Putin.
Do these changes apply to all foreign depositors in Russia?
No, the new decree specifically applies to individuals and Russia-registered structural units of foreign companies, not all foreign depositors.

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