Putin Exempts Foreign Nationals and Firms from Russia Deposit Restrictions

Overview of Russia's New Bank Deposit Exemption Decree

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday exempting bank deposits held by foreign citizens and Russian-registered branches of overseas companies from recently imposed restrictions that had effectively frozen the funds.

Background: Introduction of Type C Bank Accounts

Moscow introduced special "Type C" bank accounts in 2022 that serve as a financial blockade against what Russia deems "unfriendly countries" - ations that imposed sanctions on the Kremlin over its military operation in Ukraine.

Impact on Foreign Investors and Corporations

Funds belonging to foreign investors, major Western corporations, and institutional funds are directed into these accounts and effectively frozen.

Extension of Restrictions in 2026

From June 1, 2026, bank deposits of foreigners from unfriendly countries were also frozen in the special Type C accounts.

Details of the New Exemption

However, according to the new amendments, those restrictions on bank deposit withdrawals will no longer apply to foreign individuals, or to deposits made by branches, permanent representative offices, and other structural units of foreign companies, provided they are registered within the Russian Federation.

Withdrawal Rights for Exempted Parties

Under the decree, these categories of foreign depositors are permitted to freely manage their funds and withdraw ruble equivalents that were credited to Type-C accounts between June 1, 2026, and the document’s effective date on August 4, 2026.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Toby Chopra)