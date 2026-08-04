GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
P&G is acquiring supplements maker Thorne, CEO Jejurikar tells CNBC - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

P&G is acquiring supplements maker Thorne, CEO Jejurikar tells CNBC

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

P&G is acquiring supplements maker Thorne for $3.8 billion, CEO Jejurikar tells CNBC

P&G's Strategic Move into Health and Wellness

Acquisition Announcement and CEO Insights

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble will acquire supplements maker Thorne for $3.8 billion, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar told CNBC on Tuesday, as the consumer goods giant deepens its push into health and wellness to capitalize on growing demand for self-care products.

"What I can say is the price is a good price for the growth rates they have. It's kind of in line with the industry benchmarks we've seen," Jejurikar told CNBC in an interview, adding that the company would announce the deal later in the day without giving further details.

P&G and Thorne did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment seeking additional details on the acquisition.

Market Context and Competitive Landscape

P&G's Health and Wellness Portfolio

The takeover marks a major push by P&G into the health and wellness market, aligning the consumer goods giant with a growing focus on healthier lifestyles fueled by rising interest in preventive care and the popularity of weight-loss drugs.

P&G's supplements brands portfolio currently includes New Chapter, Metamucil and Align Probiotic.

Thorne's Background and Recent Deals

LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton took Thorne private in a $680 million deal in 2023. Thorne was the subject of a bid from consumer health company Haleon, sources told Reuters in June, but Jejurikar declined to say whether P&G had won an intense bidding war.

The deal would represent a strong return on investment of more than $3 billion for L Catterton, which had no immediate comment.

Thorne, founded in 1984, went public in 2021 and was forecasting annual sales of $290 million in 2023 before the L Catterton deal took the company private. CNBC reported in April that Thorne was set to reach $650 million in sales this year.

Industry Trends and Rival Activity

Major multinationals are jostling for space in the crowded vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) sector.

P&G rival Unilever in April announced a deal to buy U.S.-based nutritional supplements brand Gruns for an undisclosed amount, while Nestle is conducting a strategic review of its low-growth, low-margin VMS brands.

Financial Impact and Analyst Perspectives

P&G's Financial Outlook

Last week, P&G forecast slower annual sales growth, even as its beauty and wellness division posted strong results, helped by consumers' willingness to spend on discretionary self-care products.

Analyst Commentary

The deal was "a clear indicator of where consumer demand is currently strongest," and would help offset softness the company is experiencing in other categories, said Rachel Wolff, senior analyst at Emarketer.

P&G shares were up about 1% in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru and Alexander Marrow in London; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • P&G confirmed the acquisition of Thorne, citing favorable pricing relative to growth expectations.
  • Thorne, previously owned by L Catterton, was valued up to $4 billion and sought by bidders including Haleon and Unilever.
  • The deal comes amid P&G’s recent forecast of slower overall sales growth, despite strong performance in beauty and wellness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the estimated valuation of Thorne in this deal?
Thorne was valued at up to $4 billion, according to a Financial Times report.
Who confirmed the P&G and Thorne acquisition?
P&G CEO Shailesh Jejurikar confirmed the acquisition.
Did other companies bid for Thorne?
Yes, UK-based consumer health company Haleon also bid for Thorne.
What impact did this news have on P&G’s business outlook?
Last week, P&G forecast slower annual sales growth but saw strong results in its wellness division.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Image for Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew

Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew

Image for Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes

Olympics-Record funding package announced for Britain's winter athletes

Image for Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities

Russia says it hit Ukrainian military-linked vessels, port facilities

Image for Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Iran demands inbound control of Hormuz and outbound oversight, source says

Image for Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

Soccer-Battle lines drawn within FIFA as key figures break ranks with Infantino

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports
Exclusive-Ukraine turns to alternative grain export routes, counts losses as Russia blocks ports
Image for AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says
AI offers 'lifeline' for emerging economies, World Bank says
Image for Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings
Fuel costs, Ebola hit Brussels Airlines' first-half core earnings
Image for Options market braces for $225 billion swing in SpaceX's value as earnings loom
Options market braces for $225 billion swing in SpaceX's value as earnings loom
Image for BioNTech lowers 2026 sales outlook as COVID vaccine demand softens
BioNTech lowers 2026 sales outlook as COVID vaccine demand softens
Image for Morning Bid: Earnings overload
Morning Bid: Earnings overload
Image for Exclusive-Ukraine's Fire Point starts to integrate European tech into missile defence system
Exclusive-Ukraine's Fire Point starts to integrate European tech into missile defence system
Image for Trading card games are 'extremely strong' and here to last, Asmodee CEO says
Trading card games are 'extremely strong' and here to last, Asmodee CEO says
Image for Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say
Exclusive-US has used 'virtually all' of its long-range precision missiles during Iran war, sources say
Image for Sterling holds steady as traders watch Iran talks and Japanese yen
Sterling holds steady as traders watch Iran talks and Japanese yen
Image for Spotify forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
Spotify forecasts third-quarter profit below estimates
Image for SpaceX's satellite ambitions squeeze out rivals reliant on its rockets
SpaceX's satellite ambitions squeeze out rivals reliant on its rockets
View All Finance Posts