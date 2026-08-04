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Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo Nordisk's Q2 profit beats forecasts, raises outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Novo Nordisk Beats Q2 Profit Forecasts & Raises Full-Year Outlook Amid Wegovy Demand

Strong Q2 Performance and Upgraded Outlook for Novo Nordisk

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy, reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts on Tuesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.

Competitive Landscape in the Obesity Drug Market

The Danish drugmaker is battling to claw back lost ground on Eli Lilly in the lucrative obesity drug market, as investors look for signs its turnaround can last and its new Wegovy pill can support longer-term growth.

Investor Expectations and Market Impact

Long-Term Growth Prospects for Wegovy

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Maggie Fick in London, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Novo Nordisk’s Q2 adjusted operating profit exceeded forecasts, prompting an upward revision of full‑year profit and sales outlook.
  • The Wegovy oral pill continues to drive momentum—surpassing 3 million cumulative U.S. prescriptions since its January launch and supporting increased guidance. (novonordisk.com)
  • Despite competitive pressure from Eli Lilly’s entry into the oral GLP‑1 space, strong early demand for Wegovy pill has reassured investors about Novo’s turnaround potential. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Novo Nordisk report for its second-quarter profits?
Novo Nordisk reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts.
Has Novo Nordisk changed its profit outlook for the full year?
Yes, Novo Nordisk raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after beating Q2 forecasts.
What is driving Novo Nordisk's growth?
Strong demand for its obesity drug Wegovy and the introduction of a new Wegovy pill are supporting growth.
Who are Novo Nordisk's main competitors in the obesity drug market?
Eli Lilly is a major competitor for Novo Nordisk in the lucrative obesity drug market.
Where was this financial report published from?
The financial report was compiled in Copenhagen and London.

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