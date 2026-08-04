Novo Nordisk Beats Q2 Profit Forecasts & Raises Full-Year Outlook Amid Wegovy Demand
Strong Q2 Performance and Upgraded Outlook for Novo Nordisk
COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk, the maker of weight-loss drug Wegovy, reported a second-quarter adjusted operating profit above forecasts on Tuesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.
Competitive Landscape in the Obesity Drug Market
The Danish drugmaker is battling to claw back lost ground on Eli Lilly in the lucrative obesity drug market, as investors look for signs its turnaround can last and its new Wegovy pill can support longer-term growth.
Investor Expectations and Market Impact
Long-Term Growth Prospects for Wegovy
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Maggie Fick in London, editing by Terje Solsvik)