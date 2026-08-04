Unions file strike notice for easyJet France cabin crew

Unions Announce Strike Notice for easyJet France Cabin Crew Over Work Conditions
Strike Notice Details and Union Statements
Background of the Strike Notice
PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Unions have filed a strike notice for all easyJet France cabin crew from August 7 to September 2 over "deteriorating" work conditions, they said in a statement on Tuesday.
Union Communication and Negotiation Stance
The unions said key dates for action would be communicated 48 hours in advance and that they remained open to negotiating and even lifting the strike notice, pending a management response.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Alison Williams)