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Exclusive-US weighs polysilicon price floor, tariffs to counter China in solar and chips

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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US Mulls Polysilicon Tariffs and Price Floor to Boost Solar, Chip Sectors

US Considers Trade Actions on Polysilicon to Strengthen Domestic Industries

By Nichola Groom

Background and Policy Motivation

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing to set a price floor and impose tariffs on polysilicon and related products, according to four people familiar with the plan, putting a material critical to solar panels and semiconductors at the center of U.S. efforts to compete with China on artificial intelligence and energy.

The decision, expected to come later this month, aims to protect U.S. polysilicon factories owned by Hemlock Semiconductor and Wacker Chemie from growing Chinese ambitions in the chip supply chain.

But President Donald Trump's year-long national security investigation into polysilicon by the Commerce Department also has major implications for the growing domestic solar manufacturing industry at a time when the U.S. leader has rolled back federal support for renewable energy.

The Role of Polysilicon in Manufacturing

Polysilicon, an ultra-pure form of silicon, sits at the start of the semiconductor and solar manufacturing supply chains. Manufacturers turn silicon wafers into solar cells and then assemble those into panels used in solar projects.

Domestic semiconductor manufacturing, a Trump priority, depends on solar because the solar industry's larger demand for polysilicon helps support production of the material required for chips. The chip industry accounts for 2.4% of global polysilicon demand, the Semiconductor Industry Association said.

"They're finding that they actually do need solar," said Rhone Resch, chief strategy officer at Japan's Toyo Co Ltd, which operates a solar panel factory near Houston and plans to invest $357 million in a nearby solar cell facility.

Details of the Proposed Trade Measures

The administration is expected to pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with tariffs on polysilicon and derivative products, according to the sources familiar with the deliberations, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Two of the sources said the plan will allow importers investing in U.S. wafer and cell production to offset the costs associated with the trade protections. China accounts for roughly 80% of global solar manufacturing capacity.

A White House official would not comment ahead of President Donald Trump's decision. The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.

International Response and Legal Basis

China's Embassy in Washington criticized the trade investigation.

"China urges the U.S. to stop the Section 232 tariff measures as soon as possible, and properly resolve the concerns of all parties through equal dialogue," a spokesperson said.

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act authorizes the president to restrict imports deemed a threat to national security. Trump has previously used the authority to impose tariffs on products including steel, autos and semiconductors.

Impacts on US Solar and Semiconductor Industries

Growth and Challenges in Domestic Manufacturing

U.S. solar manufacturing has expanded since Congress created tax incentives in 2022. Much of that growth, however, has been concentrated in panel assembly, leaving manufacturers dependent on imported wafers and cells, which require longer investment timelines.

Several U.S. solar factory owners, including Toyo, Qcells, Corning, Canadian Solar and T1 Energy, have announced or started facilities farther up the solar supply chain in part to meet stringent Made-in-America requirements tied to federal clean energy subsidies.

The Need for Non-Chinese Imports

The trade group Solar Energy Manufacturers for America and a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers have argued in comments to the Commerce Department that imports from non-Chinese producers like South Korea's OCI Holdings and Wacker, with factories in Malaysia and Germany, will be needed until domestic polysilicon, wafer and cell production expands.

Hemlock, which operates a plant in Michigan, is a joint venture between Corning and Japan's Shin-Etsu Handotai. Munich-based Wacker runs a factory in Tennessee.

"Without polysilicon, the next steps of the value chain (wafer and chips or wafer and solar cells) are not possible," Wacker said in a statement.

Corning declined to comment.

'Collateral Damage': Industry Concerns Over Tariffs

The administration must walk a fine line between supporting domestic producers and inflating the cost of chips and solar panels, products in high demand amid the data center boom.

Industry groups representing solar developers and semiconductor buyers have warned the administration that tariffs could raise the cost of solar power plants and increase prices for products including consumer electronics and automobiles.

Even some manufacturers are worried about the impact on demand for their products.

"The market might start having projects fall down" if costs become too high, Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of panel maker Heliene, which operates factories in Minnesota, said in an interview. He called the solar industry's role in the chip-focused trade investigation "collateral damage."

(Reporting by Nichola GroomEditing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

Key Takeaways

  • The Trump administration is preparing to implement a hybrid import control—combining a minimum import price and tariffs—on polysilicon and its derivatives to protect domestic producers such as Hemlock and Wacker Chemie.
  • This measure is part of a broader strategy linking solar and semiconductor industries, as higher polysilicon demand from solar supports chip manufacturing; yet analysts warn it could raise costs for solar projects and consumers.
  • China already dominates global solar manufacturing (~80%) and maintains high retaliatory tariffs on U.S. polysilicon exports; recent reports forecast U.S. solar module prices will remain elevated through 2027 under Section 232 tariffs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US considering tariffs and a price floor on polysilicon?
The US aims to protect domestic polysilicon factories and support its solar and semiconductor supply chains against growing Chinese manufacturing dominance.
What impact could the tariffs have on the US solar industry?
The tariffs may support domestic manufacturing but could increase costs for solar projects that currently depend on imported wafers and cells.
Which companies are affected by the US polysilicon policy?
US polysilicon factories owned by Hemlock Semiconductor and Wacker Chemie, as well as solar manufacturers like Toyo, Qcells, and Canadian Solar, are directly affected.
How does the trade action relate to US national security?
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act lets the president restrict imports seen as threats to national security, tying polysilicon to broader tech and energy priorities.
What is China's response to the potential US tariffs on polysilicon?
China's Embassy criticized the investigation and urged the US to stop the Section 232 tariff measures, calling for resolution through dialogue.

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