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Czech ammunition maker CSG acquires industrial site in Germany - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Czech ammunition maker CSG acquires industrial site in Germany

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Czech CSG Buys German Site, Plans €100M Investment in Ammo Production

CSG's Acquisition and Investment Plans in Germany

Overview of the Acquisition

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Czech-based ammunition and arms producer CSG has bought the Gnaschwitz industrial site in the German state of Saxony and plans to invest more than €100 million ($115 million) in its initial development phase, it said on Tuesday.

Purpose of the Site

The site is intended for the production of nitroglycerin and nitroglycerin-based products, while also developing ammunition and ammunition component manufacturing.

Strategic Importance

"The European defence industry needs not only greater ammunition production capacity, but also reliable supplies of strategic energetic materials without which ammunition cannot be manufactured," CSG Defence Systems CEO Jan Marinov said in a statement.

Key Details of the Deal

Acquisition Information

• The site was acquired from Spanish explosives maker MAXAM for an undisclosed sum.

Job Creation and Expansion

• Following the completion of planned projects, the site is expected to create up to 125 new jobs.

CSG's Expansion in Germany

• The deal marks yet another acquisition for CSG in Germany, as it expands its industrial footprint in the country.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8692 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Aleksandra Kret in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • CSG’s latest German acquisition strengthens its vertically integrated ammunition supply chain and energetic materials capabilities.
  • The investment aligns with CSG’s strategy to bolster European defence industry self‑sufficiency amid heightened demand for strategic energetic materials.
  • This follows prior German expansion steps, including the 2025 purchase of a nitrocellulose plant from IFF, underlining CSG’s aggressive growth in raw material production capacities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who acquired the Gnaschwitz industrial site in Germany?
Czech-based ammunition and arms producer CSG acquired the Gnaschwitz industrial site in Saxony, Germany.
What will the Gnaschwitz site be used for?
The site will be used for the production of nitroglycerin, nitroglycerin-based products, and ammunition manufacturing.
How much is CSG investing in the German site?
CSG plans to invest more than €100 million in the initial development phase of the Gnaschwitz site.
How many new jobs are expected to be created by this acquisition?
The site is expected to create up to 125 new jobs after the completion of planned projects.
Which company sold the Gnaschwitz site to CSG?
Spanish explosives maker MAXAM sold the Gnaschwitz site to CSG.

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