GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Venice Biennale chief calls EU funding cut 'political' - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Venice Biennale chief calls EU funding cut 'political'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 23, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Politics Europe Culture Markets

Venice Biennale Rejects EU Funding Cut, Defends Autonomy Amid Russia Controversy

EU Funding Withdrawal and Venice Biennale's Response

Background of the Funding Cut

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - The Venice Biennale would undermine its autonomy and freedom of expression if it bowed to European Union pressure to shut Russia out of its events, the foundation's chairman said on Thursday, criticising the EU's recent decision to cut funding.

Earlier this week, the EU said it had decided to withdraw a €2 million ($2.3 million) grant in response to the return of Russia to the Biennale's arts exhibition this year for the first time since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Statement from the Biennale Chairman

"(The EU) was a fellow traveler with whom we shared part of a journey, and who is now leaving us for reasons that are entirely political, certainly not legal, and still less cultural," chairman Pietrangelo Buttafuoco said at the presentation of the 2026 Venice Film Festival.

EU's Rationale and Biennale's Defense

European Commission's Justification

The European Commission said the grant was withdrawn because EU taxpayers' money should support initiatives that uphold the values of democracy and freedom, which it said Russia does not currently embody.

Biennale's Emphasis on Artistic Neutrality

The Biennale, an international cultural exhibition hosted by Venice every two years, rejected that argument, saying art should remain a neutral space for dialogue. It also said the EU funding co-financed projects run by its cinema division that were unrelated to Russia's participation in the art exhibition.

Defense of Institutional Principles

"We are called here to pursue international research in the arts and to respond to their demands. Otherwise we would betray the principles of autonomy, freedom of expression, research, creativity, and imagination that have defined this institution for 131 years," Buttafuoco added.

Future Steps and Financial Impact

Biennale's Planned Challenge

After learning of the EU decision on Wednesday, the Biennale said it would challenge the move, while stressing that the loss of funding would have no significant impact on its finances.

($1 = 0.8769 euros)

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Writing by Angelo AmanteEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU formally withdrew a €2 million grant tied to the Biennale’s cinema activities, citing Russia’s return as incompatible with democratic values (theartnewspaper.com).
  • Biennale chief Pietrangelo Buttafuoco called the move political interference, stressing that art must remain autonomous and that the funding loss won’t critically impact operations (euronews.com).
  • The foundation has lodged an appeal, underscoring that the removed funds were not connected to the art exhibition and that core activities remain fully funded (euronews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU cut funding for the Venice Biennale?
The EU cut a €2 million grant in response to Russia's return to the Venice Biennale's arts exhibition for the first time since 2022.
How did the Venice Biennale respond to the EU funding cut?
The Venice Biennale rejected the EU's reasoning, stating that art should remain neutral and that the funding loss would not affect its finances.
What was the official reason given by the European Commission for withdrawing the grant?
The European Commission stated the grant was withdrawn because EU taxpayers’ money should only support initiatives upholding democracy and freedom, values it claims Russia does not represent.
Will the loss of EU funding impact the Venice Biennale's operations?
The Biennale indicated that the funding cut would have no significant impact on its financial situation.
What principles did the Biennale's chairman emphasize in response to the EU decision?
He emphasized autonomy, freedom of expression, research, creativity, and imagination as defining principles of the institution.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester

USA Rare Earth seals deal to buy stake in French processor Carester

Image for Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes

Instant View: ECB leaves rates on hold, but keeps door open to further rate hikes

Image for BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says

BNP Paribas sees path to around 50% cost-income ratio over time, CEO says

Image for ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes

ECB keeps rates on hold, leaves room for more hikes

Image for France wildfire forces thousands to flee as tinder box conditions persist in warming Europe

France wildfire forces thousands to flee as tinder box conditions persist in warming Europe

Image for Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs

Alphabet's cash burn raises alarm for Big Tech as AI spending climbs

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan
Protesters clash with Albanian police in demonstrations triggered by Kushner resort plan
Image for UK police sorry for 'missed opportunity' to stop deadly synagogue attack as associate jailed
UK police sorry for 'missed opportunity' to stop deadly synagogue attack as associate jailed
Image for Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia
Byzantine gold objects help archaeologists uncover past of ship wrecked off Croatia
Image for In wildfire-ravaged Spain, farmers revive native sheep and cows to graze on flammable plants
In wildfire-ravaged Spain, farmers revive native sheep and cows to graze on flammable plants
Image for Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov
Rubio says US committed to helping end Ukraine war after meeting Lavrov
Image for Sweden's far right party says it won the arguments. Now it wants a share of power
Sweden's far right party says it won the arguments. Now it wants a share of power
Image for Sweden's far-right leader Akesson brought fringe party to brink of power
Sweden's far-right leader Akesson brought fringe party to brink of power
Image for Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race
Israelis fear Saudi nuclear deal could ignite Mideast arms race
Image for More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads
More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France as wildfire spreads
Image for Houthis say they attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening new chokepoint in Iran war
Houthis say they attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening new chokepoint in Iran war
Image for Top diplomats gather for security forum in Southeast Asia
Top diplomats gather for security forum in Southeast Asia
Image for Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role
Exclusive-Iran strikes on CIA facilities prompt questions about possible Russian role
View All Headlines Posts