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London stocks gain on financials, retail boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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London Stocks Surge as Financials and Retail Drive FTSE Indexes Higher

FTSE Indexes Climb Amid Strong Sector Performances

June 25 (Reuters) - London's main FTSE indexes edged higher on Thursday, with financial and retail companies posting strong business updates, while investor interest piqued after easyJet kept the door open to a Castlelake buyout.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.3% by 0901 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7%. Both indexes were set to mark one-week highs.

Sector Highlights

Financials Lead the Rally

• Financials led sectoral gains, up 3.4%, with private equity group 3i Group <III.L> adding 9.7% after its retail brand Action reported a 3.3% rise in like-for-like sales, as of 25 weeks ended June 21.

Retailers Post Impressive Gains

Moonpig Surges on Strong Profits

• Greeting card retailer Moonpig <MOONM.L> jumped 10.3% after announcing upbeat annual pre-tax profits, as customers traded up to higher priced gifts.

Halfords Forecasts Robust Future

• Bicycles and car parts retailer Halfords <HFD.L> soared 16.1% after forecasting fiscal year 2027 profit towards the top end of analyst expectations.

Corporate Activity and M&A

easyJet Attracts Buyout Interest

• British budget carrier easyJet <EZJ.L> rose 6.2% after rejecting a fourth, sweetened £4.93 billion ($6.50 billion) takeover proposal from U.S.-based investment firm Castlelake, but said it would grant the suitor limited access to commercial information in hopes of drawing a higher bid.

ITV and Sky Strike Agreement

• ITV <ITV.L> jumped 2.3% after Comcast-owned Sky agreed on terms to buy the FTSE midcap's broadcast and streaming unit.

Advanced Medical Solutions Receives Buyout Offer

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group shot up 16% after the medical supplier received a £715 million buyout deal, including debt, from U.S.-based adhesives maker H.B. Fuller.

Market Outlook and Economic Factors

Inflation and Monetary Policy

• A key U.S. inflation report, which could offer clues into the monetary policy path ahead, is expected later in the day.

• Traders anticipate the Bank of England to hike borrowing costs by 25 basis points by year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data.

Political Developments

• In politics, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves announced her support for Andy Burnham, who is widely anticipated to become the UK's seventh prime minister in a decade two weeks from now.

($1 = 0.7582 pounds)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 rose ~0.3% and FTSE 250 climbed ~0.7%, aiming for one-week highs.
  • Financials led sector gains, while Action (via 3i), Moonpig, Halfords, ITV, and Advanced Medical Solutions all saw notable share jumps.
  • easyJet rose over 5–6% after rejecting Castlelake’s £4.93 billion (£6.50/share) bid and extended access for a potential improved offer (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused London stocks to rise today?
London stocks gained due to strong business updates from financials and retailers, and renewed investor interest following easyJet's response to the Castlelake takeover offer.
Which companies led the gains in the FTSE indexes?
3i Group, Moonpig, Halfords, easyJet, ITV, and Advanced Medical Solutions Group posted strong gains following positive news and forecasts.
What is the latest on the easyJet and Castlelake takeover?
easyJet rejected Castlelake's fourth takeover proposal but granted limited access to commercial information, keeping the door open for a higher bid.
How did financial and retail sectors perform?
Financials rose 3.4% and retailers like Moonpig and Halfords saw double-digit percentage gains after strong profit reports and forecasts.
What are market expectations for Bank of England rates?
Traders expect the Bank of England to increase borrowing costs by 25 basis points by year-end, based on LSEG data.

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