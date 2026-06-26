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Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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England Fight Back as New Zealand Reach 418-7 at Lunch in Deciding Test

Deciding Third Test Match Summary

Day Two Highlights

June 26 (Reuters) - England continued to fight back on day two of the deciding third test against New Zealand at a scorching Trent Bridge, with returning captain Ben Stokes taking three wickets before lunch to leave the visitors on 418-7.

New Zealand's Dominance on Day One

• New Zealand dominated day one with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway sharing a record 317-run partnership.

Start of Day Two

• New Zealand began the day on 361-4 after losing late wickets on Thursday.

Key Wickets Taken by Ben Stokes

Daryl Mitchell's Dismissal

• Stokes struck to remove Daryl Mitchell for 11 on Friday, caught behind.

Will O'Rourke's Wicket

• Will O'Rourke then tried to slog Stokes but skied a catch to Emilio Gay at point.

Mitchell Santner's Dismissal

• Stokes took his 250th test wicket when he had Mitchell Santner caught by Jacob Bethell at gully, a tight decision that the visitors unsuccessfully reviewed.

Match Context and Series Status

• New Zealand will be disappointed not to make more than 450 on a good batting wicket.

• The series is 1-1.

Ben Stokes' Return as Captain

• Allrounder Stokes is back as captain after being omitted from the side defeated at The Oval amid an investigation into him and bowler Gus Atkinson breaking a team curfew.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Stokes returned as England captain following a curfew breach scandal and immediately made an impact with the ball in the deciding Test. (skysports.com)
  • Stokes’s wickets included Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke lbw, and Mitchell Santner caught at gully for his 250th Test wicket. (washingtonpost.com)
  • Despite New Zealand’s dominance (including a record opening stand of 317), England’s fightback at lunch draws the third Test and series (1‑1) into sharp focus. (washingtonpost.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the score at lunch on day two of the third test?
New Zealand reached 418-7 at lunch on day two of the deciding third test against England at Trent Bridge.
Who stood out for England in the morning session?
Returning captain Ben Stokes took three wickets before lunch, helping England fight back.
What record partnership was set on day one?
Tom Latham and Devon Conway shared a record 317-run partnership for New Zealand on day one.
Why was Ben Stokes omitted from the previous match?
Ben Stokes was omitted from the side defeated at The Oval due to an investigation into breaking a team curfew.
What is the series score going into the third test?
The series is level at 1-1 entering the deciding third test.

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