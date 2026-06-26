England Fight Back as New Zealand Reach 418-7 at Lunch in Deciding Test
Deciding Third Test Match Summary
Day Two Highlights
June 26 (Reuters) - England continued to fight back on day two of the deciding third test against New Zealand at a scorching Trent Bridge, with returning captain Ben Stokes taking three wickets before lunch to leave the visitors on 418-7.
New Zealand's Dominance on Day One
• New Zealand dominated day one with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway sharing a record 317-run partnership.
Start of Day Two
• New Zealand began the day on 361-4 after losing late wickets on Thursday.
Key Wickets Taken by Ben Stokes
Daryl Mitchell's Dismissal
• Stokes struck to remove Daryl Mitchell for 11 on Friday, caught behind.
Will O'Rourke's Wicket
• Will O'Rourke then tried to slog Stokes but skied a catch to Emilio Gay at point.
Mitchell Santner's Dismissal
• Stokes took his 250th test wicket when he had Mitchell Santner caught by Jacob Bethell at gully, a tight decision that the visitors unsuccessfully reviewed.
Match Context and Series Status
• New Zealand will be disappointed not to make more than 450 on a good batting wicket.
• The series is 1-1.
Ben Stokes' Return as Captain
• Allrounder Stokes is back as captain after being omitted from the side defeated at The Oval amid an investigation into him and bowler Gus Atkinson breaking a team curfew.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)