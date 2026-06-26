England Fight Back as New Zealand Reach 418-7 at Lunch in Deciding Test

Deciding Third Test Match Summary

Day Two Highlights

June 26 (Reuters) - England continued to fight back on day two of the deciding third test against New Zealand at a scorching Trent Bridge, with returning captain Ben Stokes taking three wickets before lunch to leave the visitors on 418-7.

New Zealand's Dominance on Day One

• New Zealand dominated day one with openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway sharing a record 317-run partnership.

Start of Day Two

• New Zealand began the day on 361-4 after losing late wickets on Thursday.

Key Wickets Taken by Ben Stokes

Daryl Mitchell's Dismissal

• Stokes struck to remove Daryl Mitchell for 11 on Friday, caught behind.

Will O'Rourke's Wicket

• Will O'Rourke then tried to slog Stokes but skied a catch to Emilio Gay at point.

Mitchell Santner's Dismissal

• Stokes took his 250th test wicket when he had Mitchell Santner caught by Jacob Bethell at gully, a tight decision that the visitors unsuccessfully reviewed.

Match Context and Series Status

• New Zealand will be disappointed not to make more than 450 on a good batting wicket.

• The series is 1-1.

Ben Stokes' Return as Captain

• Allrounder Stokes is back as captain after being omitted from the side defeated at The Oval amid an investigation into him and bowler Gus Atkinson breaking a team curfew.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)