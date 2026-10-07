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Costa Rica's Grynspan ahead in race to be next UN chief, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Global Politics UN News

Rebeca Grynspan Leads Informal UN Security Council Poll for Secretary-General

UN Security Council Poll Results and Implications

By Olivia Le Poidevin and Antoni Slodkowski

Current Status of the Secretary-General Race

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - An informal poll by the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday placed former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan as the frontrunner in the race to become the 10th UN Secretary-General, two sources close ‌to the process said.

Details of the Recent Poll

The fifth secret poll by the 15-member Security Council followed days of intense negotiations among diplomats in New York, after past four ballots have not resulted in the emergence of one candidate with overwhelming backing.

Shifts in Support and Potential Gridlock

Although Grynspan is still leading the pack of seven contenders, the support for her weakened slightly compared to the poll last week, suggesting ongoing gridlock, a result that may prompt other senior figures to join the race.

Challenges Facing the Next Secretary-General

The selection is taking place at a critical time for the 193-member body. Whoever wins ​will have to tackle multiple crises, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, cutbacks in American contributions, and the UN's declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of many of its agencies.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Mark Porter and Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • Rebeca Grynspan has consistently led informal straw polls—first in July, again in September—indicating strong Security Council backing, though margins remain thin. (internazionale.it)
  • In the fourth poll on September 29, Grynspan received 10 “encourage” votes, up one from the previous round, with a reduction in “discourage” votes, making her the only candidate to surpass the nine‑vote threshold. (efe.com)
  • The fifth straw poll occurred amid intensifying negotiations; while Grynspan remains ahead, slight weakening of support suggests persistent division and the potential for fresh entrants to alter the race. (securitycouncilreport.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the race to become the next UN Secretary-General?
Former Costa Rican Vice President Rebeca Grynspan is currently the frontrunner according to a recent UN Security Council poll.
What challenges will the new UN Secretary-General face?
The new Secretary-General will need to address crises such as wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and funding cutbacks in American contributions.
How many candidates are in the race to become UN Secretary-General?
There are currently seven contenders vying for the position of UN Secretary-General.
What impact might the current deadlock have on the UN leadership race?
The ongoing deadlock may prompt other senior figures to join the race for UN Secretary-General.

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