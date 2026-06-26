GBAF Logo
Commerzbank asks investors to reject UniCredit bid - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Commerzbank asks investors to reject UniCredit bid

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Commerzbank again asks investors to reject UniCredit bid

Commerzbank's Continued Resistance to UniCredit's Offer

Shareholder Letter Reiterates Rejection

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Friday published a letter to shareholders again asking them to reject UniCredit's bid to buy shares, maintaining its months-long resistance to any deal as an offer period enters its final stretch.

CEO Bettina Orlopp's Position

The letter, which was signed by CEO Bettina Orlopp and will be mailed to shareholders in the coming days, said UniCredit's offer isn't high enough and that the Italian bank had not presented a "sound plan" that builds on the German bank's strengths.

Direct Appeal to Investors

"Do not accept UniCredit's offer; keep your investment with Commerzbank," said the letter.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Commerzbank reiterates that UniCredit’s offer lacks an adequate premium and carries strategic risks, urging shareholders to decline it (finance.yahoo.com).
  • The German government, holding around 12% of Commerzbank, has formally rejected the bid citing low valuation and said it backs Commerzbank’s independent strategy (investing.com).
  • UniCredit’s initial offer period ended June 16, but an additional acceptance window runs from June 20 to July 3 — the bank has already secured ~12.5% more, bringing its total potential stake near 42–44% (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has Commerzbank advised its shareholders to take regarding UniCredit's bid?
Commerzbank has again asked its shareholders to reject UniCredit's offer to buy shares.
How long has Commerzbank been resisting UniCredit's bid?
Commerzbank has maintained a months-long resistance to UniCredit’s bid.
What event marks the timing of Commerzbank's renewed appeal to shareholders?
Commerzbank's renewed appeal comes as the UniCredit offer period enters its final stretch.
Who reported the latest developments on Commerzbank and UniCredit?
The latest developments were reported by Tom Sims and edited by Friederike Heine.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Factbox-Which Volkswagen factories in Germany could be shut down?

Image for UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

UK temperature hits 36.9 degrees, breaking June record again

Image for Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Explainer-Volkswagen Law: the unique structure behind Europe's biggest carmaker

Image for Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Cricket-New Zealand reach 418-7 at lunch as England fight back

Image for Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Germany's 2027 draft budget is finalized, Handelsblatt reports

Image for Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine returns 160 servicemen from Russian captivity, Zelenskiy says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
UK police say 13 men face trial over sexual offences against same woman
Image for Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Ukraine plans domestic AI computing capacity with Kyivstar
Image for UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK public's inflation expectations continue to ease, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Kremlin says it will look into 'strange' video alleging army torture
Image for Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says
Image for Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Bosch executive board member Christian Fischer named new CEO
Image for Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline
Image for Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Safran said to be studying deal for French sea-drone maker Exail, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
UK proposes listing rule changes amid Saba tussle with trusts
Image for Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Kyivstar signs deal to let Ukrainians trade its Nasdaq stock
Image for Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Countries scale back EU plans to fund cross-country energy grids
Image for Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
Unilever explores bid for supplements maker Thorne, FT reports
View All Finance Posts