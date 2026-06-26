Commerzbank again asks investors to reject UniCredit bid
Commerzbank's Continued Resistance to UniCredit's Offer
Shareholder Letter Reiterates Rejection
FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Commerzbank on Friday published a letter to shareholders again asking them to reject UniCredit's bid to buy shares, maintaining its months-long resistance to any deal as an offer period enters its final stretch.
CEO Bettina Orlopp's Position
The letter, which was signed by CEO Bettina Orlopp and will be mailed to shareholders in the coming days, said UniCredit's offer isn't high enough and that the Italian bank had not presented a "sound plan" that builds on the German bank's strengths.
Direct Appeal to Investors
"Do not accept UniCredit's offer; keep your investment with Commerzbank," said the letter.
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)