Watches of Switzerland to ditch 2028 growth target, Bloomberg News reports

Watches of Switzerland Revises Growth Outlook Amid Luxury Market Downturn

2028 Sales and Profit Target in Question

June 26 (Reuters) - Watches of Switzerland plans to drop a target to more than double sales and profit by 2028, as the luxury market has deteriorated since the forecast was set, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, sending the company's shares down as much as 9.5%.

Revenue Goals and Market Conditions

The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company's target to surpass £3 billion ($3.96 billion) in revenue by fiscal 2028 is "unlikely" to be achievable in that time frame.

Long-Range Plan and Forecast Adjustments

In 2023, the company introduced its "long-range plan" for financial years 2024 to 2028 aimed to significantly accelerate growth and market share.

While its plan remains intact, the company will offer fewer time-bound forecasts, management, including CEO Brian Duffy, is set to tell investors next month, the report added.

Market Reaction and Upcoming Announcements

Its shares had pared back losses and were down 1.6% at 697 pence by 1128 GMT.

Sales Growth Forecast and Product Portfolio

The luxury retailer, which sells Rolex, TAG Heuer and Audemars Piguet watches among others, in May had forecast a slowing down in sales growth for 2026/27.

Company Response and Financial Calendar

The company declined to comment on the report. It will announce its annual results on July 14.

($1 = £0.7565)

(Reporting by Ankita Bora and Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)