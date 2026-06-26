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Edison more than doubles wind power output in €200 million upgrade project - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Edison more than doubles wind power output in €200 million upgrade project

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Edison Doubles Abruzzo Wind Power Output in €200 Million Upgrade Project

Edison's Wind Farm Modernisation and Renewable Energy Expansion in Abruzzo

Project Overview and Investment

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Edison has completed the full reconstruction of its wind farm portfolio in the central Italian region of Abruzzo, more than doubling the renewable power production of the plants, the Italian unit of French nuclear group EDF said on Friday.

Renewable Capacity Targets

• Edison is aiming to raise its renewable capacity from 2.3 gigawatt currently to 4 GW by 2030, making renewables 40% of its power generation mix.

Reduction in Turbines and Financial Commitment

• It said it cut the number of turbines on mountain ridges in Abruzzo by 73% and invested more than €200 million ($228.18 million) in the project.

Impact on Power Production and Households

Increase in Renewable Electricity Output

• As a result, annual renewable electricity production from the wind portfolio has increased 2.5 times to 355 gigawatt hours (GWh), enough to meet the power needs of more than 131,000 households.

CEO Statement on Energy Transition

• "Projects like this provide tangible proof that the energy transition can successfully combine technological innovation, environmental sustainability, and local economic development," Edison CEO Nicola Monti said.

Equipment and Future Potential

Local Sourcing of Equipment

• Part of the new equipment comes from a Vestas plant in Italy, the utility said.

Role of Plant Upgrades in National Wind Power Growth

• Edison said updating plants could play a major role in Italian wind power growth, noting that those suitable for upgrades account for around 6 GW of the country's 13.5 GW of installed wind capacity.

Potential for Additional Renewable Capacity

• Modernisation of existing wind sites could potentially add more than 13 GW of renewable capacity, helping meet Italy's national target of 26 GW of installed wind power by 2030.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Edison’s Abruzzo wind repowering project doubled annual renewable output to 355 GWh and reduced turbine numbers by 73%, for over €200 million invested.
  • The upgrade will power 131 000+ households and forms part of Edison’s plan to grow renewables to 4 GW (~40 % of mix) by 2030.
  • Italy has ~13 GW installed wind capacity; repowering could unlock an additional ~8.5 GW, aiding national targets of ~26 GW by 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Edison invest in upgrading its wind farm portfolio in Abruzzo?
Edison invested over €200 million to upgrade its wind farms in the Abruzzo region.
By how much did Edison increase its renewable electricity production?
Edison more than doubled its renewable electricity output, increasing annual production 2.5 times to 355 GWh.
How many households can now be powered by Edison’s upgraded wind farms?
The upgraded wind farms produce enough electricity to meet the power needs of more than 131,000 households.
What is Edison's renewable capacity target for 2030?
Edison aims to raise its renewable capacity from 2.3 GW to 4 GW by 2030, reaching 40% of its power generation mix.
How does Edison’s project contribute to Italy’s wind power targets?
By modernizing existing wind sites, Edison supports Italy's national goal of achieving 26 GW of installed wind capacity by 2030.

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