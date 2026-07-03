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Exclusive-German draft budget foresees more than €203 billion in borrowing, document shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-German draft budget foresees more than €203 billion in borrowing, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Exclusive-German draft budget foresees more than €203 billion in borrowing, document shows

Key Highlights of the German 2027 Draft Budget

By Sabine Siebold

Borrowing and Spending Projections

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - The German draft budget for 2027 foresees borrowing of more than €203 billion ($232 billion), up from total borrowing of €196.5 billion in the key targets approved by the government in April, according to the budget draft seen by Reuters on Friday.

Comparison with Previous Years

This compares with €50.5 billion in 2024 under the previous government, before Germany threw off decades of fiscal conservatism last year in an effort to revive its moribund economy.

Medium-Term Financial Framework

The 2027 draft budget, part of a medium-term financial framework extending to 2030, allocates total spending of €555.4 billion, more than the €543.3 billion approved in April.

Investment Increases

Total investment will be at €117.5 billion, nearly €40 billion euros more than what was originally planned. This increase comes after the approval of a €500 billion fund for infrastructure and a rule change that allows defence spending to be excluded from debt limits.

Defence and Security Spending

Core Defence Budget

The budget features a strong commitment to defence, with core defence spending set to climb to €109.8 billion in 2027 from €82 billion in 2026 in the core budget.

Additional Security-Related Expenditures

Adding €11.6 billion in funds for Ukraine and other security-related spending such as civil protection, intelligence and IT protection, defence spending goes up to €130.1 billion.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Maria Martinez and Holger Hansen, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • Draft 2027 borrowing exceeds €203 billion, above April’s €196.5 billion target and far above the €50.5 billion in 2024 under the prior government (onvista.de)
  • Germany’s heavy borrowing is part of expansionary fiscal policy, funding defense, infrastructure and climate initiatives amid sluggish GDP growth of ~0.6 % in 2026 and ~0.9 % in 2027 (ifo.de)
  • Public deficit is projected to rise to around 4 % of GDP by 2027, pushing gross debt toward 68 % of GDP, raising long‑term fiscal sustainability concerns (ifo.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much borrowing is projected in Germany's 2027 draft budget?
The German draft budget for 2027 forecasts over €203 billion in borrowing.
How does the 2027 borrowing figure compare to previous years?
The projected €203 billion surpasses the €196.5 billion target and is significantly higher than the €50.5 billion in 2024.
Why is Germany increasing its borrowing?
Germany increased borrowing to move away from fiscal conservatism and boost its struggling economy.
Which currencies are referenced in the borrowing figures?
Borrowing figures are presented in euros, with a conversion for US dollars at $1 = €0.8740.

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