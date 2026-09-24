Hungary Works to Extend US Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil and Gas Imports

Hungary Seeks Extension of US Sanctions Exemption

Background of the Sanctions Waiver

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government is looking to extend a one-year exemption from US sanctions for using Russian oil and gas that is due to expire in November, Foreign Minister Anita Orban told news website index.hu on Thursday.

US-Hungary Agreement Details

The agreement was brokered between US President Donald Trump and right-wing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who lost power at an April election after 16 years in office.

Hungary's Energy Dependence

Current Import Statistics

• S&P Global, which affirmed Hungary's credit rating at BBB- with a negative outlook in May, says more than 90% of the country's oil and gas imports come from Russia via pipelines through Ukraine, Bulgaria and Serbia.

Risks and Vulnerabilities

• Dependence on Russian imports is seen as a source of vulnerability for Hungary's energy-intensive economy amid broader efforts by the European Union to wean itself off Russian energy since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Efforts to Diversify Energy Sources

Government Initiatives

• Anita Orban said Budapest is working on an extension of the sanctions waiver beyond November, adding Hungarian energy group MOL needs more time for technological changes to diversify energy sources.

Diplomatic Shifts

Recent Actions Against Russian Diplomats

• While Viktor Orban had maintained close ties with the Kremlin, Magyar's cabinet expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Hungary this month, saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their status.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kirsten donovan)