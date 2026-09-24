GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sneaker brand On's promotional products showcasing athletic footwear - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image of On Holding's athletic footwear promotions, highlighting their new Cloudsurfer Max and Cloudboom Max models. This visual reflects On's strategy to enhance sales and capture market share in the competitive sneaker industry.
Finance

Hungary looking to extend US sanctions waiver on Russian energy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Hungary Works to Extend US Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil and Gas Imports

Hungary Seeks Extension of US Sanctions Exemption

Background of the Sanctions Waiver

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government is looking to extend a one-year exemption from US sanctions for using Russian oil and gas that is due to expire in November, Foreign Minister Anita Orban told news website index.hu on Thursday.

US-Hungary Agreement Details

The agreement was brokered between US President Donald Trump and right-wing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who lost power at an April election after 16 years in office.

Hungary's Energy Dependence

Current Import Statistics

• S&P Global, which affirmed Hungary's credit rating at BBB- with a negative outlook in May, says more than 90% of the country's oil and gas imports come from Russia via pipelines through Ukraine, Bulgaria and Serbia.

Risks and Vulnerabilities

• Dependence on Russian imports is seen as a source of vulnerability for Hungary's energy-intensive economy amid broader efforts by the European Union to wean itself off Russian energy since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Efforts to Diversify Energy Sources

Government Initiatives

• Anita Orban said Budapest is working on an extension of the sanctions waiver beyond November, adding Hungarian energy group MOL needs more time for technological changes to diversify energy sources.

Diplomatic Shifts

Recent Actions Against Russian Diplomats

• While Viktor Orban had maintained close ties with the Kremlin, Magyar's cabinet expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Hungary this month, saying they had acted in ways incompatible with their status.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Kirsten donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Hungary is requesting a renewal of the US sanctions waiver on Russian energy purchases beyond the November expiry to facilitate a phased transition for its energy company MOL.
  • The country remains heavily reliant on Russian imports—with over 85% of oil and around 74% of gas coming from Russia in 2024—making diversification urgent but challenging.(elibrary.imf.org)
  • Despite political shifts and some distancing from Moscow, Hungary’s energy vulnerability persists, underscoring its need for extended exemption while pursuing alternative supply routes.(lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Hungary seeking an extension of the US sanctions waiver on Russian energy?
Hungary is seeking an extension because its energy sector relies heavily on Russian oil and gas, and companies like MOL need more time for technological changes to diversify energy sources.
When does Hungary’s current US sanctions waiver on Russian energy expire?
Hungary’s current one-year exemption from US sanctions is due to expire in November.
How much of Hungary's oil and gas imports come from Russia?
More than 90% of Hungary's oil and gas imports come from Russia via pipelines through Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Serbia.
What is Hungary doing to reduce its dependence on Russian energy?
Hungarian authorities and energy group MOL are working on technological changes to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on Russian imports.
How has Hungary's government changed its diplomatic stance toward Russia recently?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s cabinet expelled 10 Russian diplomats from Hungary, citing actions incompatible with their status.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for White House asks OpenAI, Anthropic to hold models from British testers, Politico reports

White House asks OpenAI, Anthropic to hold models from British testers, Politico reports

Image for Exclusive-BP eyes Devon Energy asset amid renewed US M&A ambitions, sources say

Exclusive-BP eyes Devon Energy asset amid renewed US M&A ambitions, sources say

Image for Renault to invest €600 million in Spain, start EV production

Renault to invest €600 million in Spain, start EV production

Image for Exclusive-Europe needs 'decisive change' in defence efforts to face Russia threat, EU agency says

Exclusive-Europe needs 'decisive change' in defence efforts to face Russia threat, EU agency says

Image for US and Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz and end US blockade, sources say

US and Iran discuss phased deal to reopen Hormuz and end US blockade, sources say

Image for Oil prices rise 2% as Houthi missiles add to supply fears

Oil prices rise 2% as Houthi missiles add to supply fears

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Credit Agricole, UniCredit have floated potential joint move on Banco BPM, sources
Credit Agricole, UniCredit have floated potential joint move on Banco BPM, sources
Image for Knifeman kills priest, injures four in attack at Polish abbey
Knifeman kills priest, injures four in attack at Polish abbey
Image for New US sanctions shut down Iranian flights
New US sanctions shut down Iranian flights
Image for Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
Image for Airbus pitches Eurofighter to Portugal as best replacement for F-16 jets
Airbus pitches Eurofighter to Portugal as best replacement for F-16 jets
Image for Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says
Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says
Image for Oracle cites 'force majeure' to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports
Oracle cites 'force majeure' to shield itself on data center, Bloomberg News reports
Image for UK stocks fall as lack of progress in US-Iran talks lifts oil prices
UK stocks fall as lack of progress in US-Iran talks lifts oil prices
Image for BNP Paribas to keep sensitive data off public cloud despite Google deal
BNP Paribas to keep sensitive data off public cloud despite Google deal
Image for Yields elevated as inflation fears keep markets on edge
Yields elevated as inflation fears keep markets on edge
Image for Fearing break-up, Uniper workers want IPO, not sale, as privatisation picks up
Fearing break-up, Uniper workers want IPO, not sale, as privatisation picks up
Image for Bank of England rate setters warn of 'sparks in the tinderbox'
Bank of England rate setters warn of 'sparks in the tinderbox'
View All Finance Posts