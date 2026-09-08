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Finance

BoE's Bailey says market curve shows inflation "risk premium"

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 8, 2026

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BoE’s Bailey: Market Interest Rate Curve Reflects Investor Inflation Risks

Bank of England Governor Discusses Market Expectations and Risk Premiums

Investor Concerns Over Energy Prices

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the market curve for interest rate expectations reflected investors adding a "risk premium" because of their worry about further energy price increases.

Analysis of Market Curve and Policy Tightening

Central Bank’s Perspective on Investor Pricing

Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee that the central bank's analysis showed investors were pricing in additional tightening in policy, on top of what could be explained by expectations for BoE policy moves alone.

Risk Premium in Market Curve

"When you look at the market curve, and when you break the market curve down as far as we can do ... they've got essentially a risk premium in there," Bailey told lawmakers from parliament's Treasury Committee.

Clarification on Future Rate Hikes

Conditional Nature of Policy Decisions

Bailey added that he wanted to dispel the idea that a rate hike from the Bank of England was a question of "when" rather than a possibility that hinged on developments in the economy.

Governor Bailey’s Statement on Policy Transparency

"What I want to dispel is the idea that we've really got a secret plan, we know where we're going to go to and it's unconditional."

(Reporting by David Milliken and Sam Tobin, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Investors are adding a risk premium into the market curve due to concerns about further energy price shocks, implying uncertainty about the future path of inflation and policy tightening (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Analysis from the Bank’s July 2026 Monetary Policy Report shows the OIS forward curve reflects higher risk premia, driven by uncertainty around energy‑shock effects and inflation persistence (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Bailey emphasized that the Bank has no “secret plan” for unconditional rate hikes; future decisions depend on how economic conditions unfold (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BoE Governor Bailey say about the market curve?
Bailey stated that the market curve for interest rate expectations includes a risk premium due to investors' concerns over energy price increases.
Why are investors pricing in additional tightening in policy?
Investors are factoring in more policy tightening because of worries about further energy price increases, not just expected BoE moves.
Did Bailey confirm a certain rate hike from the BoE?
No, Bailey emphasized there is no secret or unconditional plan for a rate hike; it depends on further economic developments.
What is meant by a 'risk premium' in the interest rate market curve?
A risk premium means extra yield investors demand to compensate for uncertainty, in this case due to potential future inflation.

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