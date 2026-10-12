GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
China holds intensive talks on hybrid, EV trade with EU - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

China holds intensive talks on hybrid, EV trade with EU

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

China and EU Intensify Talks on Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Trade Quotas

Intensive Consultations on Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Trade

(Corrects to say upward adjustment of exports is based on 2025 figures, not an adjustment of the 2025 figures itself)

Overview of Recent Negotiations

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China and the European Union held "intensive consultations" on the trade of hybrid and electric vehicles, as well as efforts to balance economic and trade concerns, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Agreements on Hybrid Vehicle Export Quotas

On hybrid vehicles, both sides agreed that the export quota given to China would not be lower than quotas allocated to other imports sources, and that EU measures must not specifically target the country's products or discriminate against its firms.

Upward Adjustment Based on 2025 Export Figures

 Both also agreed on an upward adjustment of hybrid vehicle exports based on the the 2025 figures to ensure opportunities and stable growth for Chinese enterprises, the ministry added in its statement.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • China and EU agree hybrid export quotas to be at least on par with other import sources and avoid discrimination, as stated by China’s Commerce Ministry.
  • Both sides settled on an upward adjustment of hybrid vehicle exports based on 2025 levels to ensure steady growth for Chinese exporters.
  • The agreement comes amid EU concerns over surging imports of Chinese hybrid and plug‑in hybrid vehicles, which reached 14% and 25% market share in H1 2026 respectively.
  • The deal falls under a broader trade consultation mechanism established in 2026 to rebalance trade, including discussions on tariffs, rare earth access, and investment protections.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main focus of the China-EU trade talks?
The main focus was on trade of hybrid and electric vehicles, particularly export quotas and policies to prevent discrimination against Chinese firms.
What agreement was reached regarding hybrid vehicle quotas?
Both sides agreed that China's export quota for hybrid vehicles would not be lower than quotas given to other import sources.
Will hybrid vehicle export quotas be adjusted in the future?
Yes, both sides agreed on an upward adjustment of hybrid vehicle export quotas based on 2025 figures.
What measures did the EU agree to regarding Chinese firms?
The EU agreed that its trade measures would not specifically target Chinese products or discriminate against Chinese firms.
Who reported on the results of these trade talks?
The talks and agreements were reported by China's commerce ministry.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share

European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share

Image for Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $1 million 

Sweden's Telia to cut around 900 jobs and save $1 million 

Image for Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery

Wind turbine maker Nordex Q3 orders rise on Turkish demand, US recovery

Image for German startup 1Komma5Grad secures $1.35 billion valuation in new financing round

German startup 1Komma5Grad secures $1.35 billion valuation in new financing round

Image for EVs reached 60% of Renault brand car sales in France over past days - brand CEO

EVs reached 60% of Renault brand car sales in France over past days - brand CEO

Image for Morning Bid: It takes two to make a ceasefire

Morning Bid: It takes two to make a ceasefire

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Dollar steady near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, US inflation in focus
Dollar steady near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, US inflation in focus
Image for Share markets choppy in Asia as earnings loom, oil slips
Share markets choppy in Asia as earnings loom, oil slips
Image for US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says
US reverses course on Britain's testing of AI models, Telegraph says
Image for Oil falls on hopes Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire will boost supplies
Oil falls on hopes Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire will boost supplies
Image for UK finance minister to call for big economies to get borrowing under control at IMF
UK finance minister to call for big economies to get borrowing under control at IMF
Image for UK's Healey can't risk a 'steady as you go' budget, think tank warns
UK's Healey can't risk a 'steady as you go' budget, think tank warns
Image for BP withdraws from Riyadh energy conference after airport attack
BP withdraws from Riyadh energy conference after airport attack
Image for Stellantis bets on small affordable EVs for European comeback
Stellantis bets on small affordable EVs for European comeback
Image for Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on M&A situation on Monday
Monte dei Paschi to hold board meeting on M&A situation on Monday
Image for Volkswagen CEO says transformation is 'shared responsibility' in appeal to EU
Volkswagen CEO says transformation is 'shared responsibility' in appeal to EU
Image for Exclusive-INWIT investors line up financing for possible take-private, sources say
Exclusive-INWIT investors line up financing for possible take-private, sources say
Image for World Bank in talks with dozens of countries about crisis aid, Banga says
World Bank in talks with dozens of countries about crisis aid, Banga says
View All Finance Posts