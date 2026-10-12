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European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European, Chinese automakers launch product blitz at Paris car show in fight for market share

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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European and Chinese Automakers Battle for Market Share at 2026 Paris Car Show

Intensifying Competition and Strategic Moves at the Paris Car Show

By Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari

Unveiling of New Models and the EU-China Deal

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European and Chinese automakers were expected to unveil as many as 60 new models at the Paris car show on Monday, as the fight for car buyers' attention on the continent continues to intensify.

This year's show comes just days after the European Union announced a deal with China that could cut Chinese imports of hybrid vehicles to the bloc by more than half, though it did not provide details on how the agreement will be implemented.

Chinese Brands Expand Presence

Around 20 Chinese brands are attending this year's show, including BYD and Chery, double their presence at the last Paris car show in 2024 as they face a grueling EV price war and falling sales at home.

Chinese brands have gained share rapidly in Europe in the last three years.

Impact of the EU-China Deal

According to a client note issued by Jefferies on Sunday, the EU-China deal could hit BYD, Chery and state-owned SAIC's MG brand hardest as between them they accounted for 90% of Chinese brand hybrid sales in the EU in the first eight months of 2026.

European Automakers Respond

Volkswagen's Stance

Speaking at an event Sunday evening Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume welcomed progress in EU-China trade talks, adding: "Europe must still ensure a level playing field in its own markets."

"Those who sell here should compete under comparable conditions and create jobs and value here in Europe too," Blume added, at a venue festooned with blue EU flags.

Stellantis' Ambitious Launches

As part of its bid to regain lost market share in Europe, world No. 4 automaker Stellantis alone is launching six new models across its European brands at the show and unveiling nine concept cars, a remarkable turnaround after years of maintaining a low-key presence at shows on the continent.

Reinvention of the Citroen 2CV

During a high-profile event on Sunday evening, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa promised attendees they would "witness the reinvention of a European icon," with an affordable retro electric version of the iconic Citroen 2CV aimed at fending off Chinese competition.

"Our great brands never stand still," Filosa said.

The Growing Influence of Chinese Automakers

Resurgence of the Paris Car Show

Like other Western car shows, Paris had been in decline until Chinese automakers started showing up in Europe in force four years ago.

New Entrants and Expansion Strategies

'IF THEY DROP EXPORTS THEY DIE'

Alongside automakers like BYD and Chery, this year's show will feature new Chinese brands like Aito, while state-owned automaker Changan will launch two new brands - Nevo and Avatr.

Tariffs and Local Production Initiatives

The EU imposed tariffs on Chinese-made fully electric vehicles in October 2024. The European Commission is also working on legislation that would include 'Made in Europe' provisions mandating minimum local content in EVs to gain access to large parts of the EU's car market.

Major Chinese automakers have been looking for European production ahead of 'Made in Europe', often in partnership with legacy automakers.

In July, China's Geely Auto said it will produce electric SUVs at a Ford Motor factory in Spain.

Geely's Commitment to Europe

Speaking at an event on a floating gallery on the River Seine on Sunday evening, Geely Auto CEO Alex Nan emphasised the automaker's deepening partnership with French automaker Renault and the company's "commitment to Europe."

Pressure on Chinese Automakers

Car sales in China, the world's largest car market, fell 20% in the first half of 2026 increasing the pressure on Chinese automakers to grow sales overseas.

As the US market is effectively closed to China's auto industry, Europe is the top priority for its automakers.

"If they drop exports in Europe they die because they can't make the money elsewhere," said Francois Roudier, secretary general of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers.

(Reporting By Nick Carey and Giulio Piovaccari in Paris; additional reporting by Rachel More; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Key Takeaways

  • Up to 60 new models unveiled by European and Chinese automakers at the Paris Motor Show, doubling Chinese brand presence compared to 2024.
  • EU‑China trade deal could slash Chinese hybrid and plug‑in hybrid exports to Europe by over 50% over four years, aiming to restore competitive balance.
  • Chinese domestic car sales plunged more than 20% in H1 2026, fueling an aggressive export strategy—particularly targeting Europe—offsetting domestic downturn.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new models are being unveiled at the 2026 Paris car show?
Automakers are expected to unveil as many as 60 new models at the 2026 Paris car show, with a notable increase in Chinese brand presence.
What impact could the recent EU-China deal have on the auto industry?
The deal could cut Chinese imports of hybrid vehicles into Europe by more than half, particularly affecting brands like BYD, Chery, and SAIC's MG.
Which Chinese brands are expanding in Europe at the Paris car show?
Brands like BYD, Chery, Aito, and state-owned Changan are expanding their presence, with new launches and increased partnerships.
How are European automakers responding to Chinese competition?
European automakers, such as Stellantis, are launching new models, including an affordable retro electric Citroen 2CV, to regain market share.
Why is Europe a top priority for Chinese automakers?
Due to falling sales in China and limited access to the US market, Europe has become the main growth target for Chinese car brands.

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