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China approves Geely acquisition of Ford España - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China approves Geely acquisition of Ford España

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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China Approves Geely's Acquisition of Ford España Without Conditions

Regulatory Approval Details

Overview of the Acquisition

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China's market regulator has unconditionally approved Geely's acquisition of Ford Motor's Spanish subsidiary Ford España, it said on Monday.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Approval opens path for Geely–Ford joint venture at Valencia plant and production of electric/multi-energy vehicles by 2028 (global.geely.com)
  • Geely previously agreed to acquire a 34% stake in the joint venture, securing part of Ford’s Almussafes (Valencia) plant (elpais.com)
  • The move supports Ford’s European product strategy and Geely’s expansion, while preserving jobs and industrial capacity in Valencia (global.geely.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What deal did China's market regulator approve?
China's market regulator approved Geely's acquisition of Ford Motor's Spanish subsidiary, Ford España.
Was the approval for Geely's acquisition unconditional?
Yes, the approval for Geely's acquisition of Ford España was unconditional.
Who reported the news about Geely and Ford España?
The news was reported by the Beijing Newsroom and edited by Louise Heavens.

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