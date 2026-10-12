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Airbus tests Valkyrie drone in Europe, plans 2029 combat readiness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus tests Valkyrie drone in Europe, plans 2029 combat readiness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Airbus Completes Valkyrie Drone Test, Targets 2029 Combat Readiness in Europe

Airbus Valkyrie Drone Program Overview

By Sabine Siebold

First European Test Flight of Valkyrie Drone

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out the first test flight in Europe of a US-built drone that it hopes to team with Eurofighter jets, but without yet incorporating its European mission system, the CEO of its defence division said.

The limited European debut for the Valkyrie drone developed by US-based Kratos Defense aims to show that regulatory barriers that hampered past efforts to integrate military drones into Europe's complex airspace can be overcome.

Partnership and Future Deployment Plans

In 2025, Airbus and Kratos announced a partnership to supply the German Air Force by 2029 with combat drones capable of flying autonomously, being remotely piloted or teaming up with Eurofighters.

The drone will be based on Kratos' rail-launched uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) Valkyrie, with a range exceeding 5,000 km (3,107 miles), and equipped with Airbus' mission system.

Test Flight Details and Achievements

"For now, it's a major step in terms of the clearances required to make this project happen," Airbus Defence and Space CEO Michael Schoellhorn told Reuters following the flight over northern Europe on September 29.

"We flew up to Mach 0.8 at various flight altitudes and attitudes. We tried all sorts of things and were very impressed, so it was a complete success," he added in an interview.

Competitive Landscape in Uncrewed Combat Aircraft

Airbus is competing in an increasingly crowded field that includes Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, Anduril Industries and Saab to build uncrewed combat aircraft to tap what could become a new multibillion-dollar global defence market.

In 2013, Germany cancelled the Northrop-developed Euro Hawk drone after a wrangle over European civil certification rules.

Next Steps and Technological Integration

Upcoming Test Flights and Eurofighter Integration

Schoellhorn said Valkyrie was expected to have Airbus' MARS Mission System on board for its next test flight in the first quarter of 2027. The first flight teamed with a Eurofighter jet is scheduled later that year.

Cost and Production Estimates

Estimated Unit Cost and German Air Force Requirements

COST ESTIMATED TO BE €20 MILLION PER UNIT

Schoellhorn put the cost of Valkyrie at around €20 million ($22.4 million) and estimated total German needs at around 500 CCAs.

The German Air Force is working to clarify requirements — for example, whether the drone is meant to operate alongside fighter pilots in air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes or electronic warfare, he said.

"I hope that in the first half of 2027 it will become clear what we're supposed to deliver or what the industry as a whole is supposed to bring to the table."

Potential for European Production

He floated the possibility of German or European production if order numbers allowed for it. 

European Autonomy and US Partnership

Asked about dependence on the US at a time when Washington is seen as an increasingly unreliable partner by some in the Western alliance, Schoellhorn said equipping an existing US platform with a European system was a pragmatic compromise. 

"The central element — the place where data is processed, where missions are managed, and where the data is implemented in the mission — that is designed in Europe," he said.

($1 = 0.8928 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Tim Hepher and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus flew the US-built Kratos Valkyrie drone in Europe (Mach 0.8, various altitudes), demonstrating clearance through complex European airspace — a significant regulatory milestone.
  • By 2029, the Valkyrie — equipped with Airbus’s sovereign MARS mission system — is slated to be combat-ready for Germany, capable of autonomous, remote‑piloted, or Eurofighter‑teamed operations.
  • The Valkyrie’s specs include ~9.1 m length, 8.2 m wingspan, ~3 ton MTOW, >5,000 km range, and service ceiling ~45,000 ft; estimated per-unit cost ~€20 million, with around 500 units potentially needed by Germany.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Airbus Valkyrie drone?
The Valkyrie is a US-built uncrewed combat aircraft developed by Kratos and tested by Airbus, intended to operate autonomously or team with Eurofighter jets.
What is the goal of teaming Valkyrie drones with Eurofighter jets?
Airbus aims to integrate Valkyrie drones as collaborative aircraft with Eurofighter jets to enhance combat capabilities for European air forces.
When will the Valkyrie drone be combat ready?
Airbus plans to supply the German Air Force with combat-ready Valkyrie drones by 2029, with key integration tests scheduled through 2027.
How much will the Valkyrie drone cost?
The estimated cost per Valkyrie drone is about €20 million, with the German Air Force potentially requiring up to 500 units.
What are the regulatory challenges for integrating drones in Europe?
Airbus aims to overcome complex European airspace regulations that have hampered previous military drone projects on the continent.

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