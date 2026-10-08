GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Britain says consulate in Jerusalem to remain open as a UK mission

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking International Relations Middle East Politics

Britain Confirms Jerusalem Consulate to Remain Open Despite Israeli Order

UK Response to Israeli Order and Diplomatic Developments

British Consulate in East Jerusalem to Remain Operational

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Ed Miliband said on Thursday its Consulate General building in East Jerusalem, ordered to close by Israel, would remain open as an independent and operational UK Mission, serving the Palestinian people.

Background: Israel's Order and UK Sanctions

Israel had ordered the British consulate in East Jerusalem to close on Thursday after London announced plans to impose sanctions on settlements in the West Bank.

Staff Changes and Future Plans

Miliband said that having withdrawn a number of staff and families in recent weeks, it would now work to build up their presence again.

Diplomatic Tensions and Speculation

The deterioration in ties between the two allies had sparked speculation in Israel that Britain could respond to the closure by expelling Israeli diplomats in London.

Official Statement from Ed Miliband

"We will work in the coming months to build back up our presence, and we will not take reciprocal action while such discussions are underway and credible," Miliband said.

Ongoing UK-Israel Discussions

Britain's minister for the Middle East, Stephen Doughty, told Sky News that Britain was engaged in ongoing talks with the Israeli government, and that it deeply regretted Israel's actions in relation to its consulate.

Importance of Continued UK Presence in Jerusalem

"Our building remains open, our staff remain doing important work," Stephen Doughty told Sky News. "We retain a presence in Jerusalem ... and it is very important that that work is able to continue."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Sam Tobin, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK will maintain and rebuild its consulate presence in East Jerusalem rather than take reciprocal diplomatic action, amid talks with Israel over recent tensions.
  • The consulate continues operating despite staff withdrawals, underscoring UK commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.
  • The British decision follows a series of UK sanctions targeting West Bank settlement activity and settlement-linked individuals and businesses, reflecting a harder line in UK‑Israel relations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Israel order the UK consulate in East Jerusalem to close?
Israel ordered the closure after Britain announced plans to impose sanctions on settlements in the West Bank.
Will the UK consulate in Jerusalem remain open?
Yes, British officials confirmed the UK Consulate General in East Jerusalem will remain open as an operational mission.
What is the role of the UK mission in Jerusalem?
The UK mission serves the Palestinian people and maintains diplomatic presence and relations in Jerusalem.
Did Britain withdraw staff from the consulate?
Britain withdrew some staff and families recently but is working to rebuild its presence.
Is Britain planning to expel Israeli diplomats in response?
No reciprocal action, such as expelling Israeli diplomats, is planned while discussions continue.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for German exports fall unexpectedly in August

German exports fall unexpectedly in August

Image for Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32% rise in full-year profit

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing posts 32% rise in full-year profit

Image for Italy's Caltagirone to vote against Monte dei Paschi defence moves against Intesa

Italy's Caltagirone to vote against Monte dei Paschi defence moves against Intesa

Image for Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent

Denmark plans ban on sharing AI deepfakes without consent

Image for CrowdStrike says China-based suspect used AI tools in South Korean bank hacks

CrowdStrike says China-based suspect used AI tools in South Korean bank hacks

Image for Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree

Vodafone ups cost saving target for UK unit VodafoneThree

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act
UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act
Image for British diplomats to remain at renamed consulate in Jerusalem
British diplomats to remain at renamed consulate in Jerusalem
Image for People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food
People in Russian-occupied Ukrainian town risk 'road of death' to get food
Image for UK PM Burnham's Labour Party faces challenge from Greens in Starmer's old seat
UK PM Burnham's Labour Party faces challenge from Greens in Starmer's old seat
Image for US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say
US lobbies allies to cut ties to anti-disinformation conference over panel critical of Washington, sources say
Image for Attacks on Saudi airports kill three people, as fighting escalates in Yemen
Attacks on Saudi airports kill three people, as fighting escalates in Yemen
Image for Spanish woman whose eviction ignited housing protests dies at 87
Spanish woman whose eviction ignited housing protests dies at 87
Image for French mayor caught in viral video clash says student protesters 'could be my children'
French mayor caught in viral video clash says student protesters 'could be my children'
Image for Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic
Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic
Image for Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
Rubio says US, Greece to jointly combat security threats
Image for Rubio, in Athens, ties ancient values to 'America First'
Rubio, in Athens, ties ancient values to 'America First'
Image for France suspends use of stun grenades to police student protests
France suspends use of stun grenades to police student protests
View All Headlines Posts