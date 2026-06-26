Bosch names Christian Fischer as CEO in unexpected leadership change

Leadership Transition at Bosch

By Rachel More and Amir Orusov

Christian Fischer Appointed as CEO

June 26 (Reuters) - Bosch <ROBG.UL> said on Friday that Christian Fischer will become chief executive from July 1, replacing Stefan Hartung in an unexpected leadership change at the world's largest car parts supplier.

Background on the Transition

The company said Fischer, now deputy chief executive, would take over after Hartung asked to leave the board of management in close consultation with shareholders. Hartung has been on the board since 2013 and has served as chairman since January 1, 2022.

Contract Renewal and Tenure

Bosch had said in October that Hartung's contract had been renewed for another five years, which would have kept him in the role until 2031.

Challenges and Strategic Direction

Hartung's Leadership Period

Hartung led Bosch through a difficult period that included a profit slump last year. In April, he outlined plans to lift margins through tighter cost control and more investment in new technologies.

Industry-Wide Pressures

The handover follows a period of fresh strain across the wider auto supply sector.

Market and Geopolitical Factors

Suppliers are dealing with high costs, weak demand and geopolitical tension, especially in the Middle East, which has raised risks for energy prices, supply chains and profit margins. Bosch said Fischer had already helped shape the group's strategy in recent years, signalling broad continuity as the company navigates that pressure.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal and Matt Scuffham)