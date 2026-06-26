Bosch names Christian Fischer as CEO in unexpected leadership change
Leadership Transition at Bosch
By Rachel More and Amir Orusov
Christian Fischer Appointed as CEO
June 26 (Reuters) - Bosch <ROBG.UL> said on Friday that Christian Fischer will become chief executive from July 1, replacing Stefan Hartung in an unexpected leadership change at the world's largest car parts supplier.
Background on the Transition
The company said Fischer, now deputy chief executive, would take over after Hartung asked to leave the board of management in close consultation with shareholders. Hartung has been on the board since 2013 and has served as chairman since January 1, 2022.
Contract Renewal and Tenure
Bosch had said in October that Hartung's contract had been renewed for another five years, which would have kept him in the role until 2031.
Challenges and Strategic Direction
Hartung's Leadership Period
Hartung led Bosch through a difficult period that included a profit slump last year. In April, he outlined plans to lift margins through tighter cost control and more investment in new technologies.
Industry-Wide Pressures
The handover follows a period of fresh strain across the wider auto supply sector.
Market and Geopolitical Factors
Suppliers are dealing with high costs, weak demand and geopolitical tension, especially in the Middle East, which has raised risks for energy prices, supply chains and profit margins. Bosch said Fischer had already helped shape the group's strategy in recent years, signalling broad continuity as the company navigates that pressure.
(Reporting by Rachel More and Amir Orusov, editing by Thomas Seythal and Matt Scuffham)