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Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain markets watchdog rules out extension for EU crypto licence deadline

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Spain’s Regulator Rejects Extension for EU Crypto Licence Deadline Under MiCA

Spain’s Stance on MiCA Licence Deadline and Implications for Crypto Firms

Regulator’s Firm Position on Deadline

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain's market watchdog will grant no extensions or waivers to crypto firms that fail to secure licences under the EU's landmark MiCA regime, its chair Carlos San Basilio said on Friday, when asked about major platforms, including Binance, which do not have licences.

MiCA Licence Requirements and Timeline

• Crypto companies have until the end of June to secure MiCA licences or wind down operations in the EU

Official Statement from Carlos San Basilio

• San Basilio said at an event in Santander that "there will be no exceptions or extensions" to the deadline, adding the regulator is in close contact with firms that have not obtained authorisation to ensure an orderly wind-down of operations.

Impact on Major Crypto Platforms

Binance’s Response and Challenges

• Earlier this week, crypto platform Binance vowed to stay in the EU as it was trying to make a fresh push for permission to operate there, after its attempt to get a licence in Greece failed, threatening access for millions of users.

• Asked about Binance, San Basilio acknowledged the challenge is greater for platforms with millions of users across Europe, saying regulators are monitoring how they transfer client assets and cash to other providers while safeguarding investor rights.

Regulatory Oversight and Investor Protection

• "What we are concerned about, however, is how this period – the end of the transitional period – will unfold, and how the adaptation to the new environment will take place; that is why we are in contact with the organisations that have not been granted a licence," he said.

Customer Protection and Enforcement

Ensuring an Orderly Transition

• The CNMV's priority is to ensure customers are protected during the transition, requiring firms to clearly communicate their exit plans, he said.

Consequences for Investors and Platforms

• Investors will not be able to carry out new transactions with unauthorised platforms and would not benefit from MiCA protections if they do so, he added.

• Enforcement of the regulations is down to each individual member state, though there are proposals to give the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) greater powers in future.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

Key Takeaways

  • Spain’s CNMV will strictly enforce the EU MiCA licence deadline, granting no exceptions or grace period beyond June 30, 2026, and requiring orderly closures by July 1. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Only a small fraction of crypto firms hold full MiCA authorisations — around 200 across the EU and only a dozen trading platforms — leaving the vast majority facing exit. (euronews.com)
  • Binance withdrew its MiCA application in Greece and is trying for authorisation in another EU state, but without immediate licence, it must halt services and ensure safe client asset transfers. (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the deadline for crypto firms to secure MiCA licences in the EU?
Crypto companies must secure MiCA licences or wind down their EU operations by the end of June.
Will Spain's market watchdog grant extensions for the EU crypto licence deadline?
No, Spain's market watchdog will not grant any extensions or waivers for the MiCA licence deadline.
What happens to crypto firms like Binance if they fail to get a licence?
Firms without a licence must wind down operations, and investors will lose MiCA protections and cannot make new transactions.
How is investor protection ensured during this transition?
Firms must clearly communicate their exit plans, and regulators are closely monitoring the transfer of client assets and cash.
Who enforces the MiCA regulations in the EU?
Enforcement is managed by each EU member state, with proposals to expand powers for the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) in the future.

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