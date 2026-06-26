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Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary aims to meet euro entry conditions by around 2030, PM Magyar says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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Hungary Aims to Meet Euro Entry Criteria by 2030, PM Magyar Announces

Hungary's Euro Adoption Plans and Economic Challenges

BUDAPEST, June 26 (Reuters) - Hungary, which currently meets none of the criteria to adopt the euro, could meet these conditions by around 2030, Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on Friday, adding that cutting the country's level of public debt would be the toughest task.

Background: Economic Legacy and Political Change

Former right-wing leader Viktor Orban's pre-election spending measures pushed the budget deficit well above initial plans and pushed Hungary's credit rating to the brink of a cut below investment-grade level, although rating agencies said its euro entry efforts would be credit positive.

Magyar ended Orban's 16-year rule in April with a landslide election victory.

Recent Developments and International Support

• Magyar welcomed Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis for talks in Budapest on Friday.

• Pierrakakis declined comment on Hungary's euro entry timeline but said the Eurogroup would support its efforts to join the currency bloc.

Criticism of Previous Government and Fiscal Transparency

• Magyar slammed Orban's government for misleading the public about state finances at the briefing on Friday.

Fiscal Review and Budgetary Overhaul

• Hungarian Finance Minister Andras Karman told reporters he would inform the government about a review of public finances at a cabinet meeting at the weekend.

• He said this review would form the basis of an overhauled 2026 budget to be submitted to parliament by the end of August.

Deficit Challenges and Euro Criteria

• Magyar said earlier that the deficit this year could come in at 6.8% of economic output, far above initial plans for a 5% shortfall and more than double the 3% level needed to adopt the common currency.

Market Reaction and EU Relations

• Magyar's pro-European Union pivot and sweeping anti-graft reforms to help secure the release of frozen EU funds have triggered a rally in Hungarian financial markets.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Prime Minister Péter Magyar envisions meeting euro entry conditions by 2030, but reducing public debt – currently above Maastricht’s 60% of GDP threshold – is the biggest challenge. (vg.hu)
  • Eurogroup President Kyriakos Pierrakakis visited Budapest and offered support, while Finance Minister András Kármán reiterated commitment to meeting the Maastricht convergence criteria by 2030. (consilium.europa.eu)
  • Critics caution that achieving the criteria requires painful fiscal adjustment—analysts warn that without austerity, the 2030 timeline may be unattainable and even risky for the economy. (vg.hu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hungary's target year for meeting euro adoption criteria?
Hungary aims to meet the conditions required to adopt the euro by around 2030, according to Prime Minister Peter Magyar.
What is the biggest challenge for Hungary to join the euro?
The toughest task for Hungary to meet euro entry criteria is reducing its level of public debt.
How did Viktor Orban's policies affect Hungary's euro adoption efforts?
Viktor Orban's pre-election spending increased the budget deficit, putting Hungary's credit rating close to non-investment grade and complicating euro adoption.
What reforms has Prime Minister Magyar implemented to aid euro entry?
Prime Minister Magyar has taken a pro-European Union approach and initiated anti-graft reforms to help secure EU funds and improve Hungary’s financial market outlook.
What is Hungary's current budget deficit compared to the euro entry requirement?
Hungary's current budget deficit could reach 6.8% of GDP this year, more than double the 3% threshold needed for euro adoption.

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