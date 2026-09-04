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Greek PM to unveil plan to boost incomes ahead of elections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Greek PM to unveil plan to boost incomes ahead of elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Economy Government Policy Elections

Greek Prime Minister Set to Reveal €2 Billion Income Boost Plan Before Elections

Government Measures and Economic Context

Prime Minister Mitsotakis’ Upcoming Announcement

ATHENS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce more than €2 billion ($2.33 billion) in tax breaks, pay rises and other handouts on Saturday, officials said, as he seeks to recover lost ground in opinion polls ahead of next year's election.

Political Climate and Public Sentiment

His center-right government, which was re-elected with 40.5% in 2023 promising to increase incomes, remains ahead in opinion polls but has seen its support slip to about 29% amid a protracted cost-of-living crisis and corruption claims.

Details of the Income Boost Package

Scope and Beneficiaries

The measures, which Mitsotakis will unveil during his annual economic policy speech on Saturday, are equal to 1% of GDP and will include pension increases, a new rise in minimum salary, tax breaks for the self-employed and small businesses, and relief measures for farmers, three government officials said.

"The measures will include almost all social groups and the farmers without putting at risk the country's fiscal health," one of the officials said without giving more details.

Funding and Implementation Timeline

Strong economic growth, a higher-than-expected budget surplus and more comprehensive tax collection will help finance the package, which will come into force in 2026 and 2027, they said.

Some of the tax breaks will extend over a four-year period, a second official said.

Economic Indicators and Challenges

Growth and Fiscal Performance

Greece's economy is expanding at an annual rate of 2%, outpacing the euro zone average. It expects a primary surplus worth about 4% of gross domestic product this year, almost double its initial forecast, giving the necessary fiscal space to fund the new measures.

Unemployment and Income Levels

However, unemployment is at 7.9%, compared with the EU average of 6.1%, and GDP per capita in purchasing power is among the lowest in the bloc.

The average monthly income remains at 2009 pre-crisis levels of €1,500, according to Labor Ministry data, with food prices, energy and residential rents at least 30% higher since then.

Social Response and Demonstrations

Farmers’ Protests

In December, thousands of farmers took to the streets to demonstrate over low prices of their products, high energy costs and a farm aid fraud scandal that sparked political resignations and drew a hefty EU fine.

Labor Unions’ Demands

Labor unions have planned demonstrations in Thessaloniki on Saturday evening asking for generous wage increases and lower prices for everyday goods and energy.   

Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = 0.8601 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Package worth over €2 billion (~1 % of GDP) includes pension increases, minimum wage rise, tax breaks for self‑employed/small firms, and support for farmers.
  • Backed by strong fiscal metrics: primary surplus projected at 3–3.6 % of GDP in 2026, enabling space for expansion without undermining debt reduction trajectory.
  • Greece’s economy growing faster (~1.8–2 %) than euro‑area, but challenges persist: unemployment remains elevated (~7 %), incomes stagnant since 2009 levels (€1,500/month).
  • Farmer unrest remains pervasive: ongoing protests since Dec 2025 over delayed EU subsidies, high energy costs and fraud scandals, including ministerial resignations and border blockades.

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures will be included in the Greek government's income boost plan?
The plan includes tax breaks, pay rises, pension increases, salary rises, and relief for farmers and small businesses.
How will the new measures be funded?
Funding comes from strong economic growth, a higher-than-expected budget surplus, and improved tax collection.
When will the announced measures take effect?
The income boost measures are set to come into force in 2026 and 2027, with some tax breaks extending over four years.
Why is the Greek government introducing these measures now?
The measures aim to recover lost support ahead of elections and address cost-of-living and economic challenges.
What economic challenges does Greece currently face?
Greece faces a 7.9% unemployment rate, low GDP per capita, and rising costs for food, energy, and rents.

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