UN Rights Chief Warns Advanced AI May Pose Existential Threat to Humanity
UN Human Rights Council Address on AI Risks
GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.N. rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that artificial intelligence could become powerful enough to threaten humanity, and said he would urge companies in the coming days to reduce the risks.
Concerns Over Advanced AI
“I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity,” Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in a sweeping speech ahead of the start of his second term next month.
Call for Safety and Security Measures
“I am calling here, today, for an all-out effort to put cast iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI, before it is too late.”
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine)