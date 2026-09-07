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AI could pose ‘existential’ risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI could pose ‘existential’ risk to humanity, UN rights chief warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UN Rights Chief Warns Advanced AI May Pose Existential Threat to Humanity

UN Human Rights Council Address on AI Risks

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.N. rights chief Volker Turk warned on Monday that artificial intelligence could become powerful enough to threaten humanity, and said he would urge companies in the coming days to reduce the risks. 

Concerns Over Advanced AI

“I share the concerns of industry insiders that advanced AI could pose an existential risk to humanity,” Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva in a sweeping speech ahead of the start of his second term next month.

Call for Safety and Security Measures

“I am calling here, today, for an all-out effort to put cast iron guarantees in place around the safety and security of AI, before it is too late.”

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • AI’s rapid advancement could pose an existential risk to humanity, according to UN rights chief Volker Türk.
  • Türk is calling on tech companies to establish iron‑clad safety and security guarantees for AI systems.
  • He emphasizes that AI is intrinsically linked to power and urges embedding human rights, inclusivity and accountability into AI design and deployment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who warned about AI posing an existential risk to humanity?
UN rights chief Volker Turk warned about the existential risks posed by advanced artificial intelligence.
What action did Volker Turk urge regarding AI?
Volker Turk urged companies to reduce the risks of AI and called for strong safety and security guarantees.
Where did Volker Turk deliver his warning on AI?
He delivered his warning at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
What is the potential threat discussed in the article?
The article discusses the potential threat of advanced AI becoming powerful enough to threaten humanity.
When did Volker Turk make his statement about AI risks?
Volker Turk made his statement on Monday, ahead of his second term starting next month.

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