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UBS forecasts two US Fed rate hikes in 2026 after strong jobs report - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS forecasts two US Fed rate hikes in 2026 after strong jobs report

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UBS Revises Forecast to Two US Fed Rate Hikes in 2026 After Jobs Report

UBS Updates Interest Rate Outlook Following Strong US Jobs Data

UBS Expects Two Rate Hikes in 2026

Sept 7 (Reuters) - UBS expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 25 basis points each in September and December, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report reinforced views of a resilient labor market.

The brokerage had previously expected no policy change this year.

Factors Influencing UBS's Revised Forecast

"However, hawkish communication, particularly (Fed Chair Kevin) Warsh's Jackson Hole speech, rising inflation risks from supply bottlenecks, and August labor data have come in strong enough to change that call," UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note on Friday.

US Labor Market Performance

U.S. employers added 162,000 jobs in August, comfortably ahead of expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, data showed on Friday.

Other Financial Institutions Adjust Forecasts

Citigroup and Macquarie also revised their interest rate forecasts following the employment data.

Impact of Fed Officials' Remarks

The jobs report followed hawkish remarks from Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium in August. Separately, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he would support holding rates steady if upcoming data showed inflation pressures continued to ease.

Market Reactions to Rate Hike Expectations

Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 58% chance of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike at the Fed's September 15-16 meeting, up from 52% on Thursday, CME's FedWatch tool showed.

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty and Joel Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • UBS Global Wealth Management had earlier forecast no policy changes in 2026 but revised that to two hikes due to robust August labor data and hawkish messaging (boursorama.com).
  • The U.S. added 162,000 jobs in August, well above expectations, with unemployment holding at 4.1%, reinforcing the narrative of a resilient labor market (axios.com).
  • Financial markets now price in about a 58% chance of a 25‑basis‑point Fed rate hike at the September 15–16 meeting, up from around 52% prior to the jobs data release (cmegroup.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many interest rate hikes does UBS expect in 2026?
UBS expects two US Federal Reserve rate hikes of 25 basis points each, likely in September and December 2026.

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