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Nokia set to rejoin Euro Stoxx 50, Volkswagen dropped - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nokia set to rejoin Euro Stoxx 50, Volkswagen dropped

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Nokia Set to Rejoin Euro Stoxx 50 as Volkswagen Is Dropped in Latest STOXX Review

Key Changes in the Latest STOXX Index Review

Nokia's Return to the Euro STOXX 50

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia Oyj is set to rejoin the bluechip Euro STOXX 50 index a year after being dropped, while Volkswagen will be removed, index provider STOXX said in its annual review on Tuesday.

Nokia's Share Performance and Strategic Focus

• Nokia shares hit a near-18-year high in June before declining. They are still more than double their price at the same time last year, helped by the company's shift in focus to selling fibre-optic equipment to companies building AI data centres.

Volkswagen's Removal from the Index

Volkswagen's Market Struggles

• Shares of Volkswagen, meanwhile, have dropped nearly 27% so far this year, as Europe's largest automaker struggles against Chinese competition and pushes ahead with a restructuring.

Other Notable Index Changes

Engie and Wolters Kluwer

• French utility Engie will also join the index, while Dutch information-services group Wolters Kluwer is being removed.

Effective Date of Changes

• The changes to the index are effective September 21.

Broader STOXX 600 Index Adjustments

Greek Companies Added

• Stoxx also unveiled a slew of changes to the broader Stoxx 600 Index, including the addition of Greek companies such as National Bank Of Greece and Alpha Bank after Greek equities were in April reclassified to "developed market" status.

Companies Set to Exit STOXX 600

• British sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion, Swedish sports and outdoor gear maker Thule Group and Germany airport operator Fraport AG are set to exit the Stoxx 600 Index.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Nokia’s inclusion reflects its strong performance, driven by its pivot to supplying fiber‑optic infrastructure for AI data centers, with shares more than doubling year‑on‑year and previously reaching a near‑18‑year high. (newsquawk.com)
  • Volkswagen’s removal follows a nearly 27% share price decline in 2026, attributed to rising Chinese competition and deep restructuring challenges for Europe’s largest automaker. (reddit.com)
  • Engie’s addition and Wolters Kluwer’s exit are part of broader sectoral adjustments ahead of the index changes coming into effect on September 21. (newsquawk.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Euro Stoxx 50 index changes take effect?
The changes to the Euro Stoxx 50 index will be effective from September 21.
Why is Nokia rejoining the Euro Stoxx 50 index?
Nokia is rejoining due to a strong rally in shares driven by focus on fibre-optic equipment for AI data centres.
Why was Volkswagen dropped from the Euro Stoxx 50?
Volkswagen was dropped after its shares fell nearly 27% this year amid competition and internal restructuring.
Which other companies are joining or leaving the Euro Stoxx and Stoxx 600 indices?
French utility Engie joins the Euro Stoxx 50, while Wolters Kluwer is removed. Greek banks like National Bank Of Greece and Alpha Bank join the Stoxx 600, while JD Sports Fashion, Thule Group, and Fraport AG exit.
What led to Greek companies joining the Stoxx 600 Index?
Greek companies joined after Greek equities were reclassified as 'developed market' status in April.

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