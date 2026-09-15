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Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belarus using justice system to silence Lukashenko critics, say UN experts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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World News Human Rights Politics

UN Report: Belarus Uses Justice System to Silence Lukashenko Opponents

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Experts Detail Systematic Repression in Belarus

GENEVA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Belarusian state institutions have worked together to repress critics of President Alexander Lukashenko's government through every stage of the justice system since 2020, including arrests, imprisonment and surveillance, U.N. experts said on Tuesday.

Coordinated Actions by State Institutions

In a report to be presented to the U.N. Human Rights Council this week, the independent experts said courts, police, security services, prosecutors and prison authorities had all acted in a coordinated manner to silence real or perceived opponents.

The Belarus mission to the Geneva-based Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Tuesday.

Belarus' Response to UN Criticism

Belarus has previously rejected U.N. criticism of its human rights record and has not cooperated with the experts, according to the report. The experts said requests to visit the country and engage with authorities went unanswered.

Documented Human Rights Violations

The experts on the rights situation in Belarus said they found "systematic" violations of international human rights obligations from the moment of arrest through detention, conviction and supervision after release.

Types of Abuses Reported

They cited arbitrary arrests, torture, denial of legal safeguards, closed trials and continued harassment of former detainees.

The Role of the Judiciary

"The patterns of violations described in this paper continue to the present day," the report said, adding that the judiciary had played a critical role in sustaining the system by legitimising abuses and denying victims effective remedies.

International Legal Implications

The experts said Belarus was responsible for violations of multiple international treaties and reiterated earlier findings that some abuses committed since May 2020 could amount to the crimes against humanity of persecution and imprisonment.

About the UN Expert Panel

The report was prepared by the U.N.'s Group of Independent Experts on the Human Rights Situation in Belarus, a three-member panel. They serve in their personal capacities rather than as representatives of governments or the U.N. Secretariat.

Context and Ongoing Situation

The findings come six years after mass protests erupted following the August 2020 presidential election, which the opposition and Western governments said was rigged. Thousands of people were detained in the crackdown that followed and rights groups continue to document political prisoners in Belarus.

Lukashenko's Denial and Official Position

Lukashenko denies ​holding political prisoners, describing the people concerned as "bandits", has denied electoral fraud and said authorities acted lawfully to restore order.

Continued Repression and International Response

Earlier this month, former political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski told Reuters that, despite recent prisoner releases secured through U.S. engagement with Minsk, "the machinery of repression keeps running" and new political prisoners continue to emerge.

(Additional reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The UN Group of Independent Experts documents coordinated repression at every judicial phase—from arrest to conviction to post‑release monitoring—and finds “systematic” violations that may amount to crimes against humanity, including persecution and imprisonment based on political grounds (ecoi.net).
  • UN reports and authoritative observers highlight deeply alarming detention practices such as prolonged solitary confinement, denial of medical care, punitive responses to suicide attempts, forced exile or passport invalidation, and continued targeting of former prisoners (euronews.com).
  • Repressive measures extend beyond political detainees: Lukashenko’s regime also targets cultural actors, civil society, LGBT+ individuals, and exiled Belarusians using anti‑extremism laws, surveillance, blacklisting, and harassment, eroding civic and cultural rights (eeas.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did UN experts say about Belarus's justice system?
UN experts reported that Belarus uses its justice system to repress critics of President Lukashenko through coordinated actions involving arrests, imprisonment, and surveillance.
How has Belarus responded to UN criticism?
Belarus has rejected UN criticism of its human rights record and has not cooperated with UN experts, ignoring requests for visits and engagement.
What human rights abuses were identified by the UN report?
The report cited arbitrary arrests, torture, denial of legal safeguards, closed trials, and harassment of former detainees as systematic abuses.
Who prepared the UN report on Belarus?
The report was prepared by the U.N.'s Group of Independent Experts on the Human Rights Situation in Belarus, a three-member panel.

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