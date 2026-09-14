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'Thelma & Louise' makes London stage debut as creator says tale remains timely - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Thelma & Louise' makes London stage debut as creator says tale remains timely

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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entertainment Theatre Film Culture

‘Thelma & Louise’ Musical Debuts at Young Vic, Exploring Enduring Themes

Stage Adaptation Brings Classic Film’s Issues to the Forefront

By Francesca Halliwell

London Premiere and Creative Vision

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - More than three decades after "Thelma & Louise" became a cult classic, an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film is making its London stage debut, with creator Callie Khouri saying the issues at its heart remain unresolved.

The original 1991 film, whose screenplay earned Khouri an Academy Award, follows two women on the run while tackling themes of gender-based violence and the enduring strength of friendship.

Callie Khouri’s Perspective

"People have said to me over the years, ‘That film changed everything’, to which I always reply, ‘Not enough’," Khouri told Reuters. "Things have not gotten terribly better in terms of the issues that the play and the movie address."

Khouri said she spent years turning down suggestions for sequels and prequels, because she believed the original film stood on its own and that the performances by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon were "singular and definitive". She changed her mind when producer Scott Delman proposed a musical version and her husband suggested singer-songwriter Neko Case write the score.

Choosing the Musical Format

"As soon as I heard that name, I was like, 'I want to explore this further'," Khouri said.

Neko Case and the Musical Score

For Case, a three-time Grammy nominee making her musical theatre debut, the enduring resonance of the story was a major draw.

"I knew the world still needed it. And we need it even more now," the Americana iconoclast told Reuters.

Director’s Approach

Director Trip Cullman described the production as "a musical for people who don’t like musicals", saying the score draws more from rock music than traditional musical theatre.  

He too was compelled by the story’s continued relevance. "These two characters are … as important and relevant characters in our cultural sort of lexicon as King Lear," he said. "I really think that they are modern-day mythological heroes."

Legacy and Audience Impact

Reflecting on the film's legacy, Khouri said she remains grateful to the many women who have told her it has changed their lives.

"That is the most you can hope for with any piece of work, that it deeply affects the person who sees it," she said. "I'm just happy when they like it."

Production Details

"Thelma & Louise: A New Musical", starring Amy Lennox as Thelma and Rachel Tucker as Louise, is now showing at London’s Young Vic Theatre, and will run until October 24.

(Reporting by Francesca Halliwell; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • The adaptation, a new musical, runs at the Young Vic in London from September 3 to October 24, 2026, featuring Amy Lennox as Thelma and Rachel Tucker as Louise (londontheatre.co.uk)
  • Callie Khouri, the original screenwriter, declined earlier sequel/prequel ideas, but embraced this adaptation when producer Scott Delman and musician Neko Case came aboard (youngvic.org)
  • Director Trip Cullman describes it as "a musical for people who don’t like musicals" with a rock‑infused score; creators highlight the story’s themes of gender‑based violence and female solidarity still feel urgent (youngvic.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ‘Thelma & Louise: A New Musical’?
It is a London stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Thelma & Louise', premiering at the Young Vic Theatre.
Who created the new 'Thelma & Louise' musical?
Callie Khouri, the original film’s creator and Oscar-winning screenwriter, developed the stage adaptation.
Who wrote the score for ‘Thelma & Louise: A New Musical’?
Singer-songwriter Neko Case composed the score for the musical.
How long will ‘Thelma & Louise: A New Musical’ run in London?
The production runs at the Young Vic Theatre until October 24.
What themes does the ‘Thelma & Louise’ musical address?
The musical tackles themes of gender-based violence, female friendship, and ongoing social relevance.

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