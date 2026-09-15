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Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary government submits bill to roll back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Finance Politics Economy EU Relations

Hungary Submits Bill to Overturn Orban-Era Anti-LGBTQ+ Rules After EU Ruling

Hungary Moves to Repeal Controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Background: Orban-Era Policies and Their Impact

BUDAPEST, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hungary's government submitted a bill to parliament late on Monday that would remove anti-LGBTQ+ rules prohibiting the "promotion of homosexuality" to under-18s implemented by Viktor Orban's former nationalist government.

Orban's government, which was ousted after 16 years in an election in April, promoted a Christian-conservative agenda and in 2021 banned the "display and promotion of homosexuality" and gender change in media content accessible by under-18s.

Orban said the anti-LGBTQ+ laws were to protect children, but the restriuctions attracted strong criticism from rights groups and the European Union.

EU Ruling and Calls for Change

Hungary's new Justice Minister Marta Gorog said in May that Hungary would need to revise legislation restricting access to LGBTQ+ content after the EU's top court ruled in April that the restrictions breached EU law and contributed to the stigmatisation and marginalisation of gay and transgender people.

Government Response and Proposed Legislation

Prime Minister Peter Magyar's Commitments

Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who swept to power in April, has pledged to repair ties with the EU. Putting Hungary back into the EU's mainstream also requires addressing concerns over democratic standards and minority rights.

Key Provisions of the New Draft Bill

Focus on Child Protection

The draft bill would ban materials that can “seriously impair the child’s physical, intellectual, emotional or moral development.”

"The proposal focuses on the actual dangers facing children. Protection centers on pornographic and age-inappropriate sexual content, the sexual exploitation and abuse of children, sexual solicitation and manipulation, as well as other content that severely harms children's physical, intellectual, emotional, or moral development," the legislation says.

Changes to Gay Adoption Rules

Magyar said on Saturday that his government would also change rules that had effectively banned gay adoption.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Michael Perry)

Key Takeaways

  • New bill aims to remove bans on 'promotion of homosexuality' to under‑18s, focusing instead on genuine child protection against sexual exploitation and inappropriate content.
  • EU’s Court of Justice ruled in April 2026 that Orban’s anti‑LGBTQ laws breached EU law, contributing to stigmatisation of LGBTQ+ individuals, prompting the reform push.
  • Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s administration is also set to reverse restrictions on gay adoption and is seeking to repair ties with the EU by addressing democratic and minority‑rights concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes does the new Hungarian bill propose to anti-LGBTQ+ laws?
The bill would remove rules banning the 'promotion of homosexuality' under-18s, focusing instead on banning content that could seriously impair a child's development.
Why is Hungary rolling back Orban-era anti-LGBTQ+ laws?
The rollback follows an EU court ruling that found the laws breached EU law and contributed to the marginalization of gay and transgender people.
Who leads the new Hungarian government proposing these changes?
Prime Minister Peter Magyar's government, elected in April, is behind the new bill to address EU concerns and repair relations.
Will the new laws still regulate sexual content for minors in Hungary?
Yes, the proposal still bans any content that could seriously harm children's physical, intellectual, emotional, or moral development.
How has the EU influenced Hungary's LGBTQ+ legislation?
The EU criticized and legally challenged Hungary's anti-LGBTQ+ laws, with its top court ruling they breached EU rights and marginalized minorities.

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