GBAF Logo
Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Banks get creative and look further afield as AI-fueled debt soars

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets AI corporate bonds

Banks Explore New Global Financing as AI-Fueled Corporate Debt Surges

By Tatiana Bautzer and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

AI-Driven Corporate Borrowing Reshapes Global Bond Markets

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - As corporate borrowing tied to artificial intelligence shows no sign of slowing, bankers are coming up with new ways to sell ever larger volumes of debt.

Hyperscalers Tap Global Investors with Multi-Currency Bonds

The surge in spending on chips, cloud infrastructure and data centers has led large technology companies, known as hyperscalers, to increasingly issue bonds in currencies other than the U.S. dollar to tap a wider pool of investors and prevent saturation in the U.S. with colossal volumes of debt. Companies such as Amazon.com and Alphabet have issued $60 billion in bonds in multiple currencies in the last 12 months.  

Record-Breaking Bond Issuance in Europe, Canada, Asia

"Alphabet and Amazon have diversified into other global markets in Europe, Canada, Asia," said Teddy Hodgson, global co-head of investment-grade debt at Morgan Stanley. The large transactions have reshaped global bond markets and established new records for bond sales in euros, sterling and yen.

Amazon raised €14.5 billion ($16.56 billion) in March from an eight-part deal, the largest ever in the euro corporate bond market, according to LSEG. Alphabet smashed records across markets, with its yen, Canadian dollar, Swiss franc and sterling deals all setting borrowing records in those currencies, according to LSEG data. Alphabet also sold the first 100-year bond from a tech company since 1997.

Rising Capital Expenditures Drive External Funding Needs

The deals underscore the extent of funding needs facing hyperscalers. Capital expenditures for hyperscalers this year are estimated at around $725 billion, according to BNP Paribas, nearly double the level seen in mid‑2025. Spending is rising faster than operating cash flow, analysts said, creating the need to access external funding sources.

Innovative Financing Structures Emerge

Data Center Lease-Backed Deals Gain Traction

DATA CENTER LEASE-BACKED DEALS RISE

Meanwhile, bankers are trying new things when raising funds for AI startups or data center operators, such as structuring deals around pre-arranged data center leases — sometimes agreed upon  before construction begins — to provide more visibility on future cash flows. 

Stingray Compute’s Oversubscribed Note

The latest example was an $810 million note issued by Stingray Compute, owned by Cipher Digital, earlier this month. The offer was nine times oversubscribed, said Cody Gunsch, head of North America leveraged finance capital markets at Morgan Stanley. 

The lending was backed by the data center lease to Amazon. Gunsch said the first deals of this kind, with structures inspired by construction loans, began last year and about 15 have since been sold to high-yield investors. Stingray Compute did not reply to requests for comment on the transaction.

Corporate Responses to Financing Trends

Amazon said it regularly evaluates its operating plan and makes financing decisions such as issuing bonds across currencies accordingly. Alphabet referred to a statement by CFO Anat Ashkenazi, who said the company has accumulated $100 billion in outstanding debt across six major currencies, and also to a comment by CEO Sundar Pichai about funding investments through its cash flow, debt and equity. 

Investor Appetite and Market Outlook

Demand Holds Despite Supply Surge

DEMAND HOLDS DESPITE SUPPLY SURGE

Still, investors are starting to question whether the market can continue to absorb supply. Bankers believe the volume of AI debt may be so large that it could push issuance in the investment-grade market above $2 trillion for the first time ever in 2026, Morgan Stanley's Hodgson said. Investment-grade deals from the hyperscalers have already surpassed their full‑year 2025 total, and are on pace to reach BNP Paribas' $250 billion forecast this year. 

"These are high-quality rated bonds, there is high appetite for them and there is a lot of liquidity around them in the market," said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist and fixed-income portfolio manager at Crossmark Global Investments, referring to the hyperscaler bonds. "If we start to see companies coming to the bond market over and over again, then I think it starts to be a concern."

Equity Issuance Signals Further Debt Growth

Some pointed to recent announcements of stock sales, indicating that in addition to equity needs, the need for debt will also grow. 

"If they are now issuing equity, how much more debt will they need to raise? These are questions that investors are working through," said Morgan Stanley's Hodgson.   

AI-Related Debt Remains Manageable

So far, there are no signs of saturation, even as AI-related debt in the U.S. approaches 15% of the total investment grade issuance, according to Barclays data. "Although the percentage of recent AI-related debt to total issuance is high, it is still very low if you consider total debt in the broader investment- grade credit indices," said Scott Schulte, global co-head of investment-grade debt syndicate at Barclays. 

Jeff Given, head of developed-market fixed income at Manulife Investment Management, said hyperscalers are still ramping up investment and AI projects  that are long-term in nature. That keeps the funding pipeline open. "As long as hyperscalers and data centers continue to be willing to spend more, demand is going to be there."

($1 = 0.8757 euro)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Megan Davies and Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperscalers like Amazon and Alphabet have issued a record €14.5 billion in euro bonds and set new milestones across yen, sterling and Canadian dollar markets to diversify funding beyond U.S. debt markets (investing.com).
  • Capital expenditure on AI infrastructure by major hyperscalers is soaring—expected at roughly $725 billion for 2026, up about 77 % year-on-year—driving the surge in bond issuance (fool.com).
  • Bankers are innovating with lease‑backed financing: for example, Stingray Compute issued an $810 million note tied to a data‑center lease, oversubscribed nine‑times, offering predictable cash flows for investors (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are hyperscalers issuing bonds in multiple currencies?
Hyperscalers like Amazon and Alphabet are issuing bonds in currencies beyond the US dollar to reach a broader set of investors and prevent oversaturating the US market.
How much have companies like Amazon and Alphabet raised in multi-currency bonds?
Amazon and Alphabet have issued $60 billion in bonds across different currencies in the last 12 months, setting records in several bond markets.
What is a data center lease-backed deal?
These are financing deals backed by future lease revenues from data centers, providing investors with more visibility into future cash flows.
What impact has AI investment had on corporate borrowing?
Rising spending on AI technology and infrastructure has sharply increased the need for external funding, leading to unprecedented volumes of corporate debt and bond issuance.
How are investors responding to the surge in AI-related bond issuance?
Investors remain interested due to high quality bonds and market liquidity, but there are concerns about market capacity if issuance continues to accelerate.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales

Analysis-Saks, exiting bankruptcy, bets on high-end luxury to revive sales

Image for Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours

Strategy's valuation falls below bitcoin holdings as crypto sentiment sours

Image for Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Europe rethinks how it fights war as Russian threat looms

Image for European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

European Investment Bank commits €3 billion to Airbus

Image for Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Roche launches Axelios gene sequencer in a bid to loosen Illumina's grip

Image for On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

On Greek island of Santorini, winemakers try to adapt to heat and drought

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
UK mortgage approvals fall by most since December 2023, Bank of England data shows
Image for Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Bank of England's Pill adds voice to those concerned about 'scenario' forecasts
Image for French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
French biotech company Ipsen to buy Kartos Therapeutics for $450 million
Image for Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Euro zone corporate lending growth at 3-year high, ECB says
Image for Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Gerresheimer cuts 2026 outlook on execution challenges, economic environment
Image for Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Pound steady ahead of Burnham speech on economic plan
Image for British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
British American Tobacco cuts 5,500 jobs globally
Image for UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
UK's Bridgepoint to buy Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.39 billion deal
Image for Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Europe could be a 'compelling story' J.P. Morgan says, lifts equity index targets
Image for Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Canada backs Greenland mine producing metal crucial to defence industries
Image for India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
India seeks EU scrap export relief as curbs threaten trade pact gains
Image for Prosus reports 84% surge in full-year adjusted core profit
Prosus reports 84% surge in full-year adjusted core profit
View All Finance Posts