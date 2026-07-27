Majority of US Firms in Europe Expect Stable Transatlantic Relations Post-Trade Deal

Survey Reveals Improved Outlook for Transatlantic Trade and Investment

By Philip Blenkinsop

Survey Findings and Comparisons

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. companies operating in Europe now expect stable transatlantic trade and investment relations, a marked improvement from their views in 2025, according to a survey published on Monday.

AmCham EU Member Insights

The American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU), which has more than 160 members including Apple <AAPL.O>, Goldman Sachs <GS.N> and ExxonMobil , said 51% of respondents in its survey expected stable ties over the next 12 months.

Expectations for the Future

Another 21% of respondents in the survey, released a year after the European Union and the United States struck a trade deal, saw improvement ahead and 28% predicted worse relations.

Historical Perspective

In late September last year, some 46% expected worsening ties, with 89% pessimistic in a similar survey when U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

Reactions from AmCham EU and the European Commission

Comments from AmCham EU Leadership

AmCham EU CEO Malte Lohan said the latest survey, conducted from July 6 to 20, suggested the EU-U.S. agreement had largely achieved its objectives.

"Businesses see a more stable transatlantic relationship and one that – so far – has avoided the kind of escalation many feared’, he said.

European Commission Response

Last week, the European Commission gave a guarded welcome to new U.S. tariffs after a 10% global tariff expired, saying the outcome was in line with their trade deal.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Andrei Khalip)