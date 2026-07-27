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US firms in Europe broadly see stable transatlantic ties a year on from trade deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US firms in Europe broadly see stable transatlantic ties a year on from trade deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Majority of US Firms in Europe Expect Stable Transatlantic Relations Post-Trade Deal

Survey Reveals Improved Outlook for Transatlantic Trade and Investment

By Philip Blenkinsop

Survey Findings and Comparisons

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - A majority of U.S. companies operating in Europe now expect stable transatlantic trade and investment relations, a marked improvement from their views in 2025, according to a survey published on Monday.

AmCham EU Member Insights

The American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU), which has more than 160 members including Apple <AAPL.O>, Goldman Sachs <GS.N> and ExxonMobil , said 51% of respondents in its survey expected stable ties over the next 12 months.

Expectations for the Future

Another 21% of respondents in the survey, released a year after the European Union and the United States struck a trade deal, saw improvement ahead and 28% predicted worse relations.

Historical Perspective

In late September last year, some 46% expected worsening ties, with 89% pessimistic in a similar survey when U.S. President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025. 

Reactions from AmCham EU and the European Commission

Comments from AmCham EU Leadership

AmCham EU CEO Malte Lohan said the latest survey, conducted from July 6 to 20, suggested the EU-U.S. agreement had largely achieved its objectives.

"Businesses see a more stable transatlantic relationship and one that – so far – has avoided the kind of escalation many feared’, he said.

European Commission Response

Last week, the European Commission gave a guarded welcome to new U.S. tariffs after a 10% global tariff expired, saying the outcome was in line with their trade deal.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Majority (51%) of U.S. companies in Europe foresee stable trade and investment ties over the next 12 months.
  • Optimism up: 21% expect improvement in relations, while pessimism dropped to 28%, down from 46% in late 2025 and 89% in early 2025.
  • EU‑U.S. trade deal implemented in mid‑2026 removed tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and capped U.S. tariffs on EU products, reinforcing stability.
  • New U.S. tariffs related to forced‑labor rules align with the trade agreement, and Brussels gave them a guarded welcome.
  • Transatlantic economic ties remain deep: over $6.4 billion in goods and services traded daily and multiple trillion‑euro investment and affiliate activity underpin resilience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of US companies in Europe expect stable transatlantic ties?
According to the AmCham EU survey, 51% of US companies operating in Europe expect stable transatlantic trade and investment ties.
How have US firms' expectations changed since the last survey?
Expectations have improved, with fewer firms now predicting worsening ties compared to when 89% were pessimistic in January 2025.
What impact has the EU-US trade deal had on business sentiment?
The trade deal has resulted in more US firms in Europe viewing transatlantic relations as stable and has helped avoid significant escalation.
Who conducted the survey on US firms' sentiment in Europe?
The survey was conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union (AmCham EU).
How did the European Commission react to the recent US tariffs?
The European Commission gave a guarded welcome, saying that the tariffs were in line with the EU-US trade deal.

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