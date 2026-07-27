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Pound climbs as investors scale back rate-hike bets after crude plunge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound climbs as investors scale back rate-hike bets after crude plunge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Pound Rises as Oil Slump Tempers Rate Hike Bets Before Bank of England Meeting

Sterling Strengthens Amid Oil Price Drop and Bank of England Policy Outlook

Market Reaction to Oil Price Movements

(Reuters) - Sterling edged higher against the dollar on Monday as a sharp drop in oil prices eased worries about energy-driven inflation and tempered expectations for further Bank of England tightening ahead of this week's policy meeting.

The pound rose 0.07% to $1.3330 by 1010 GMT, recovering for a second straight session from Thursday's three-week lows.

Brent crude prices plunged 9% to $87.84 a barrel after the U.S. and Iran paused strikes over the weekend, boosting hopes of de-escalation. The flare-up in hostilities had last week briefly pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, stoking concerns about its impact on inflation.

Impact on Gilt Yields and Interest Rate Expectations

Two-year gilt yields - which are more sensitive to the near-term outlook for interest rates than other maturities - fell 6 bps to 4.362%, a steeper decline than that seen in equivalent U.S. and German government bonds.

The BoE is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 3.75% on Thursday after inflation came in below the central bank's forecasts in June.

Economist and Market Perspectives

However, economists and markets remain divided over the longer-term outlook, with higher energy prices threatening to complicate the inflation picture. Money markets are pricing in roughly an even chance of a September rate hike.

"If inflation is still expected to remain contained, we believe the BoE will leave rates unchanged for the rest of the year," wrote ING FX strategist Francesco Pesole, adding that a dovish repricing remains "the clearest near-term risk for sterling."

Sterling's Performance Against the Euro

Against the euro, sterling strengthened 0.2% to 84.55 pence, extending its recovery from a more than one-year low of 84.5 pence touched on July 15.

"Our short-term valuation models still suggest the pair is cheap at these levels," Pesole said. 

New Government, New Rules?

Fiscal and Regulatory Outlook Under New Leadership

Investors are also assessing the fiscal outlook under Britain's new government after Prime Minister Andy Burnham and finance minister John Healey took office last week.

Burnham's administration intends to preserve the previous administration's pro-growth approach to the financial services sector including regulation, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Healey has retained several Treasury ministers who served under his predecessor Rachel Reeves, a signal of continuity of purpose on financial services, the person said.

Sentiment and Positioning Data

Positioning data also pointed to improving sentiment toward the currency. Speculators reduced net bearish bets on sterling for a fourth straight week ahead of Burnham's move into Downing Street.

Net short sterling positions fell to $4.64 billion in the week ended July 20 from $5.96 billion a week earlier, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude plunged nearly 9% amid hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions, relieving energy-price driven inflation concerns and reducing expectations for more BoE rate hikes. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Two‑year UK gilt yields dropped more sharply than US and German equivalents, reflecting diminished market pressure for near‑term BoE tightening. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Appointment of John Healey as Chancellor signaled fiscal stability, retaining Treasury continuity and pro‑City financial stance, reassuring bond and FX markets. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound climb against the dollar on Monday?
The pound rose because a sharp drop in oil prices eased concerns about energy-driven inflation, leading investors to scale back expectations for further Bank of England rate hikes.
How did recent oil price changes affect inflation expectations?
A plunge in Brent crude prices reduced concerns about inflation spikes driven by high energy costs, impacting forecasts for UK monetary policy.
What is expected from the Bank of England's upcoming policy meeting?
The Bank of England is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.75% due to inflation coming in below forecasts.
How is the new UK government approaching financial regulation?
The new government plans to maintain a pro-growth approach to financial services and retain continuity in Treasury leadership.
What are money markets currently pricing in for the next BoE rate hike?
Money markets see roughly an even chance of a rate hike in September, with divided opinions on the longer-term outlook.

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