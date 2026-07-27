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OpenAI to triple workforce at Dublin European headquarters to 350 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OpenAI to triple workforce at Dublin European headquarters to 350

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Finance technology AI Ireland Workforce

OpenAI Plans Major Expansion at Dublin European Headquarters, Hiring 250 New Staff

OpenAI's Growth Strategy and Impact on Dublin's Tech Sector

OpenAI's Expansion Plans

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - OpenAI is to more than triple its headcount at its European headquarters in Dublin to 350, the ChatGPT maker said on Monday as it announced it was leasing 8,000 square meters (88,000 square feet) of office space in the city's Silicon Docks area.

Current Workforce and Future Hiring

The AI pioneer said it currently employs over 100 people at its Dublin office, which opened in 2023, and that it plans to hire 250 more over the next two years in both engineering and support operations.

Dublin as a Hub for Tech Giants

Dublin is home to the European headquarters of a number of U.S. tech giants including Google owner Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta and Microsoft.

Factors Attracting Multinationals to Ireland

Foreign multinationals, mainly in the technology and pharmaceutical sectors, employ about 11% of Irish workers and often cite Ireland's highly educated workforce as a factor in their decision to locate there. Many are also attracted by the country's tax regime.

Recent Trends in Tech Employment

Some large technology companies such as Meta and TikTok have announced job cuts in their Irish operations during the past year and the government has pointed to AI as a priority for attracting new investment.

Article Credits

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • OpenAI currently employs just over 100 staff in Dublin and will add 250 more jobs over the next two years across engineering and support functions, bringing the total to 350 employees (rte.ie)
  • The company has leased 8,000 m² (88,000 sq ft) of office space in Dublin’s Silicon Docks—specifically the Tropical Fruit Warehouse—to serve as its new EU headquarters (rte.ie)
  • The expansion reflects Ireland’s continued appeal for tech and pharmaceutical multinationals, buoyed by its skilled workforce, supportive AI strategy, and strong foreign direct investment environment (gov.ie)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people does OpenAI currently employ at its Dublin office?
OpenAI currently employs over 100 people at its Dublin office.
How many new employees will OpenAI hire in Dublin?
OpenAI plans to hire 250 more employees in Dublin over the next two years.
Where is OpenAI's new office space located in Dublin?
OpenAI is leasing 8,000 square meters of office space in Dublin's Silicon Docks area.
What roles are OpenAI hiring for in Dublin?
OpenAI is hiring for engineering and support operations in Dublin.
Why do foreign multinationals choose Ireland for their European headquarters?
Foreign multinationals often cite Ireland's highly educated workforce and favorable tax regime as reasons for locating there.

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