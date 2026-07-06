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Microsoft joins AI-driven tech layoff wave with 4,800 job cuts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Microsoft joins AI-driven tech layoff wave with 4,800 job cuts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 6, 2026

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Microsoft Announces 4,800 Job Cuts as AI Investments Reshape Tech Landscape

Microsoft's Workforce Reduction and the Impact of AI Investments

July 6 (Reuters) - Microsoft is cutting about 2.1% of its workforce, or roughly 4,800 jobs, the latest in a wave of tech layoffs as the Windows maker spends heavily on AI infrastructure and uses the technology to improve efficiency across its business.

Industry-Wide AI Spending and Layoffs

Big Tech's historic AI outlays, set to top $700 billion this year, are piling pressure on companies to show returns from the technology and offset the rising cost of rolling it out across their businesses. Amazon and Meta Platforms have also laid off thousands of employees this year.

Microsoft's Financial Performance and Job Cuts

Microsoft announced the cuts on Monday following a rough stretch, with its shares falling nearly 23% in the first six months of 2026, their worst first-half performance since 2022.

Voluntary Buyouts and Fiscal Year Planning

The software giant earlier this year offered voluntary buyouts to about 7% of its U.S. workforce, or about 9,000 employees. Microsoft often trims jobs near the end of its fiscal year in June as it sets spending plans for the new year.

AI Demand, Azure Growth, and Financial Pressures

Booming AI demand has powered growth at Microsoft's Azure cloud-computing business, which was the exclusive seller of OpenAI's models until April, but the mounting cost of building data centers to run those services is squeezing its cash flows.

Spending Projections and Wall Street Expectations

The company, expected to report results later this month, had in April forecast quarterly Azure sales above Wall Street estimates, but also issued a $190 billion spending projection for 2026 that massively surpassed expectations.

AI's Impact on Software and Gaming Divisions

Automation and Software Business Threats

AI tools that can increasingly automate routine business tasks have also emerged as a threat to its lucrative software business, while a surge in memory chip prices driven by data center demand has forced Microsoft to raise Xbox console prices at a time when demand for the console was already soft.

Gaming Division Restructuring

Leadership Changes and Profit Margins

The gaming division's new head, Asha Sharma, said last month the business needed a "reset" and that its profit margin had declined to 3%, forcing a restructuring that could include potential M&A.

Investments and Revenue Decline

"Excluding Activision Blizzard King, over the past five years, we have spent over $20 billion on ongoing investments in our content, platform and hardware subsidy, but our annual revenue has declined nearly half a billion during that time," she said in an outspoken memo to employees published on Microsoft's website. "Going forward, this cannot continue."

Potential Spinoff or Restructuring of Xbox Unit

The company is considering options for the Xbox gaming unit, including a potential spinoff or restructuring ​as a wholly owned subsidiary, the Information reported last month.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid and Leroy Leo)

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft is reducing about 2.1% of its workforce (roughly 4,800 jobs), part of a broader tech-industry wave of AI-related layoffs; similar moves have been seen at Amazon and Meta this year (windowscentral.com).
  • The cuts come as Microsoft pours ahead with AI ambitions, setting record 2026 capital expenditure at $190 billion—well above analyst expectations—driven in part by rising component costs and cloud capacity needs (tomshardware.com).
  • Despite strong Azure growth forecasts, slowing momentum and skyrocketing infrastructure spending have pressured margins; its shares have fallen nearly 23% in H1 2026, its worst first half since 2022 (fidelity.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Microsoft laying off 4,800 employees?
Microsoft is cutting jobs due to increased spending on AI infrastructure and efforts to improve efficiency across its business.
How many jobs is Microsoft cutting in 2026?
Microsoft announced it will cut about 4,800 jobs, or 2.1% of its workforce.
How are rising AI costs impacting tech companies?
Big tech firms like Microsoft are making historic AI outlays, pressuring them to show returns and manage the rising costs of implementation.
What impact have AI investments had on Microsoft's other business units?
The cost of building data centers for AI has squeezed cash flows, and rising memory chip prices have forced price increases for Xbox, affecting gaming margins.
Is Microsoft considering restructuring its gaming division?
Yes, Microsoft is exploring options like restructuring or a potential spinoff for its Xbox gaming unit due to declining revenue and profit margins.

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