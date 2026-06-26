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EU warns Turkey over 'unacceptable' snub of Cyprus in climate summit preparations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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EU warns Turkey over 'unacceptable' snub of Cyprus in climate summit preparations

EU-Turkey Tensions Rise Ahead of COP31 Climate Summit

By Kate Abnett and Tuvan Gumrukcu

LUXEMBOURG, June 26 (Reuters) - The European Union has rebuked Turkey for excluding Cyprus from preparations for this year's U.N. climate summit, as diplomatic tensions over the issue increase ahead of the global climate talks.

Background: COP31 and Turkey's Role

Turkey will host the COP31 climate summit in November, where nearly 200 countries will gather for their annual talks on how to address global warming.

Cyprus Exclusion from Preparatory Meetings

At a meeting of EU climate ministers on Thursday, Cyprus said it had not been invited by Turkey to two preparatory meetings for COP31, in New York and Tokyo. 

Turkish officials have said Cyprus had been invited to all COP31-related events under the coordination of the U.N., including meetings in Bonn and Petersburg, but not to events organised by Turkey independently of COP at a national level, such as a "Zero Waste" event in New York.

Turkey's Official Position

“The various contacts and meetings conducted by our country in the lead-up to COP31 are events organised at the national level for purposes of preparation, consultation, and promotion," a Turkish diplomatic source said.

"The official invitation process for the COP31 Leaders' Summit has not yet begun. Therefore, no invitations for the Leaders' Summit have been sent to any UNFCCC party,” the source added, referring to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.

EU Response and Solidarity with Cyprus

EU EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH CYPRUS

Political Context: Cyprus and Turkey

Turkey does not recognize the Greek Cypriot government in the south of the ethnically split island of Cyprus and is the only government in the world to recognize the breakaway Turkish Cypriot administration in the north.

Statements from EU Officials

EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said EU countries had agreed "that we're not going to accept" Turkey's behaviour.

"The full solidarity the other 26 (EU member countries) will apply," Hoekstra told a press conference late on Thursday, adding that he had communicated to the U.N. and Turkey's EU embassy that excluding Cyprus was "unacceptable".

"There are 27 member states that need to be treated in the same way... this is a Union of 27, full stop."

Implications for COP31 and EU Participation

Turkey will host the COP31 summit, while Australia will run the U.N. negotiations that are the centrepiece of the conference - an unusual arrangement, agreed after both countries bid to host it.

Turkey cannot exclude a country from the U.N. negotiations at COP31. But Ankara is preparing a raft of side deals and events at the summit - including a global electricity target, backed by the EU.

Cyprus is also concerned it will be excluded from the part of COP31 attended by world leaders, environment minister Maria Panayiotou said - which, as host, Turkey would organise.

If that happens, some EU countries may consider skipping COP31 in solidarity. "If Cyprus is unfairly treated... we should not be going to Turkey," Poland's deputy climate minister Krzysztof Bolesta said.

Next Steps and Diplomatic Outlook

EU Presidency and Dialogue

Cyprus currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, which involves running EU countries' COP31 preparations, until Ireland takes over the role next month.

Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien told Reuters the situation could be resolved through dialogue with Turkey. "Full solidarity with Cyprus. This situation doesn't need to escalate," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Daren Butler, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey excluded Cyprus, an EU and UN member, from COP31 preparatory briefings in New York and Tokyo—a move the EU labelled “unacceptable” (euperspectives.eu).
  • EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra affirmed full solidarity with Cyprus and conveyed that excluding any one member is intolerable; the issue has been raised with both the UN and Turkey (cyprus-mail.com).
  • Turkey, which does not recognize the Republic of Cyprus, has provided assurances it will not exclude Cyprus from future COP31 preparatory meetings; Australia will preside over the negotiations as part of a unique co-hosting arrangement (agenceurope.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU criticize Turkey in the COP31 climate summit context?
The EU rebuked Turkey for excluding Cyprus from COP31 preparatory meetings, calling the move unacceptable and a breach of EU solidarity.
What is the significance of Cyprus not being invited to COP31 events?
Cyprus alleges that Turkey deliberately excluded it from key COP31 preparatory meetings, deepening diplomatic tensions within the EU.
Can Turkey exclude Cyprus from the official COP31 summit?
Turkey cannot exclude Cyprus from the official UN negotiations at COP31, but as host, can limit participation in side events and leader sessions.
How has the EU responded to the Cyprus exclusion?
EU climate ministers expressed full solidarity with Cyprus, with some suggesting that EU countries may boycott COP31 if exclusion continues.
What roles do Australia and Turkey play at COP31?
Turkey will host the COP31 summit, while Australia is tasked with leading the UN negotiations at the conference.

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