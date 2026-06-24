GBAF Logo
Analysis-US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Analysis-US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics headlines Markets

US-Iran deal may leave Netanyahu as biggest casualty

The Shifting Dynamics of US-Israel-Iran Relations

By Samia Nakhoul

Netanyahu's Political Brand and US Influence

BEIRUT, June 24 (Reuters) - The biggest casualty of the U.S.-Iran deal may not be Israel's Iran strategy, but the political brand Benjamin Netanyahu spent decades building as the Israeli leader who could uniquely bend Washington to his will on Iran, analysts, former U.S. officials and diplomats say.

Netanyahu shaped his political identity on an audacious assertion: that he alone could keep the U.S. and Israel in strategic lockstep on Iran. Cultivating Republican support, he cast himself as the only Israeli leader capable of influencing successive U.S. presidents and insisted that only sustained military pressure could contain Tehran.

At the height of his power, he was described by diplomats as the "American whisperer" — the Israeli leader who could pick up the phone and ensure Washington’s strategic calculus aligned with that of Israel. No other Israeli prime minister, they note, addressed Congress as often or built such enduring political capital across the American political system.

The Reversal of Netanyahu's Narrative

But analysts say Washington and Tehran's interim pact to end the war that the U.S. and Israel launched in February shows how that narrative has been reversed. Rather than shaping Washington’s Iran policy, Netanyahu is now forced to accept it, as U.S. President Donald Trump pursues a settlement that increasingly treats Israeli objections as constraints.

At home, the reckoning is equally stark, said former U.S. official Dennis Ross. Netanyahu is increasingly boxed in between a U.S. president intent on ending the conflict and a domestic base resistant to concessions, particularly in Lebanon, he said. Withdrawal risks political backlash while escalation risks confrontation with Washington. 

The war Netanyahu hoped would cement his legacy as the leader who confronted Iran may instead be remembered as the conflict that dismantled a central source of his power. Isolated abroad, constrained by his closest ally and vulnerable ahead of an autumn election, he now finds the political asset on which he built his career has become his greatest liability.

Unfulfilled Promises and Political Isolation

At the outset of the war with Iran, Netanyahu promised ultimate victory. He delivered neither the collapse of Iran’s ruling system, nor the defeat of Lebanon's Hezbollah, nor safe return for residents of northern Israel.

“The U.S.-Iran deal is a decisive blow to Netanyahu,” said Aviv Bushinsky, a former Netanyahu adviser. “Not only did he lose the war with Iran, he has also lost Trump as a friend. He is now isolated not only internationally, but locked in a major dispute with Trump,” he said.

Netanyahu's office did not respond to a request for comment. In a press conference this month, the Israeli premier described his relationship with Trump as one between partners who "agree many times and sometimes disagree". There had been a systematic campaign to diminish Israel's "huge achievements" against Iran and its proxies, he said.

A White House official said Trump and Netanyahu had a strong relationship and that Israel's military forces had been "incredible partners" in a war that had "decimated the Iranian regime's military capabilities". 

A State Department official said the United States maintains an “iron-clad” commitment to Israel’s security, stressing that “this is not changing.”

The official added that Israel retains the right to defend itself, particularly against Hezbollah, “a terrorist organisation that threatens its citizens and undermines the Lebanese government,” and cannot be expected to withdraw from Lebanon until that threat is addressed.

Normalisation and regional integration remain a top priority for the Trump administration, added the official.

Public Rebukes and Diverging Goals

PUBLIC REBUKES

US-Israel Disagreement and Regional Impact

The disagreement between the U.S. and Israeli leaders, analysts say, extends beyond personal ties to a growing divergence in goals: Trump seeks to disengage from another Middle East war, while Netanyahu views continued pressure on Iran and its ally Hezbollah as essential to Israel’s security.

Washington has negotiated directly with Tehran, folded Lebanon’s conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah into a broader framework, and created mechanisms to manage ceasefire disputes — moves that, according to three regional diplomatic sources, have increasingly sidelined Israel from key decisions.

The country that once viewed Netanyahu as an indispensable interlocutor is now, the regional sources say, treating him as an obstacle to an agreement it is determined to protect.

Trump has publicly rebuked Israel’s military conduct in Lebanon, while Vice President JD Vance has underscored the conditional nature of the relationship, warning Israeli critics of the deal against “attacking the only powerful ally they have left in the world.”

Netanyahu's Response to US Pressure

Two Israeli officials familiar with Netanyahu’s thinking said he was not concerned that public remarks by Trump and Vance would translate into meaningful shifts in U.S. policy toward Israel, such as delays in arms deliveries, even if Israel continues military operations in Lebanon.

Trump has signalled that he is prepared to override Israeli priorities in pursuit of U.S. interests. In a TV interview this month, he said that if he tells Netanyahu “to do something, he does it".

The Loss of Republican Safety Net

LOSS OF REPUBLICAN SAFETY NET 

Iran's Diplomatic Strategy and Netanyahu's Precarious Position

Iran will seek to widen the emerging gap between the U.S. and Israel by portraying any Israeli military action in Lebanon as an attempt to sabotage Trump’s diplomacy, forcing the White House to choose between backing its ally or preserving the deal, said Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group.

What makes Netanyahu’s position so precarious, U.S. analysts say, is the loss of his safety net.

Shifting US Political Support

For years, he cultivated Republican backing, using it as a counterweight to offset tensions with Democratic administrations, and openly denouncing former

Key Takeaways

  • Netanyahu’s reputation as uniquely able to sway U.S. policy—once described as the “American whisperer”—is now severely weakened by the U.S.–Iran deal that sidelines Israeli input (lemonde.fr).
  • The interim agreement grants Iran significant concessions—including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions, and freeing assets—while constraining Israeli actions in Lebanon and limiting Netanyahu’s leverage (investing.com).
  • U.S. officials, including Vice President Vance, have publicly warned Israel not to undermine the agreement, highlighting a widening rift between the Trump administration and Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s autumn elections (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has been Netanyahu's strategy regarding Iran and the US?
Netanyahu promoted himself as the only Israeli leader able to keep the US in strategic lockstep with Israel on Iran, relying on military pressure.
How is the US approach to Israel changing under the current deal?
The US is increasingly treating Israeli objections as constraints and sidelining Israel from key regional decisions.
How have Trump and Netanyahu's relations evolved amid the US-Iran deal?
Their relationship has soured, with public disagreements and Israel losing strategic influence in shaping US Middle East policy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera

Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules

Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move
Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Image for Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
View All Headlines Posts