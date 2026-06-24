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Israel stands firm on troops in southern Lebanon, as Rubio seeks to sell peace deal in Middle East

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Trump, Republican senator engage in shouting match over Iran war

Senate Tensions and the Iran War: Political and Financial Implications

By David Morgan and Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump faced pointed criticism over the Iran war in a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans on Wednesday, shortly before his administration asked Congress for tens of billions of dollars to pay for the conflict.

Republican Dissent and the Cassidy Exchange

Several Republicans who attended said Trump engaged in a shouting match with Senator Bill Cassidy, who said the administration needed to explain a framework deal Trump signed last week that gives Iran financial incentives but falls short of the goals he laid out at the war's beginning.

"The American people need to know more than we are being told," Cassidy told reporters. "It does not appear, although I don't know for sure, that the course of this is going the way that we were told."

Senate Response and War Powers Resolution

Later, in what appeared to be an effort to please the president, the Senate's Republican leaders scheduled a late-night vote to block a resolution calling for an end to hostilities with Iran.

The Senate voted by 50 to 47, largely along party lines, to block a war powers resolution that had advanced on a procedural vote in May.

"This vote puts Iran on notice," Trump said on social media after Wednesday's late-night vote, although it does not affect the earlier vote. 

Impact on Republican Party and Public Opinion

IRAN WAR WEIGHS ON TRUMP'S REPUBLICANS

Wednesday's high-volume lunchtime exchange with a member of Trump's own party shows how the war has weighed on the president ahead of November elections that will determine control of Congress.

With Trump's approval rating at its lowest since he returned to office last year, just one in four Americans believes the war was worth its costs, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. 

Legislative Developments and Political Fallout

The exchange came a day after the Senate voted to direct Trump to end the war in a separate vote on a resolution passed by the House of Representatives this month. Cassidy was one of four Republicans to back it, along with opposition Democrats.  

Trump did not mention the exchange with Cassidy, who was unseated by a Trump-backed challenger in a primary election this year. Later, he criticized the Senate. 

"Iran sees that, they go, 'What's that all about?'. Now you know, it's meaningless, right?" Trump told reporters at the White House.

Several hours later, the administration asked Congress for $70 billion to cover the cost of the war, adding to the U.S. military budget of $867 billion.

In Wednesday's late-night vote, Cassidy, who had voted for recent Iran war powers resolutions, voted no, while Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a Republican who also had voted in favor of war powers resolutions, voted present.

Two Republicans, Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, voted with every Democrat except one in favor of the resolution. Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democratic no vote.

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Michael Bennet of Colorado did not vote.

Cassidy's Briefing and Oil Market Impact

CASSIDY GOT BRIEFING

In a Wednesday evening post on X, Cassidy thanked Vice President JD Vance and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff for a "thorough briefing this afternoon on Iran".

"I appreciate the quick invitation to the White House to address many of my concerns," Cassidy said.

Strait of Hormuz and Global Oil Flows

Benchmark oil prices fell on Thursday to their lowest since before the war started, as the initial accord between the United States and Iran lifted Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, allowing traffic to flow again.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps warned vessels to stick to routes designated by Tehran through the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting newly announced shipping routes not coordinated with Iran as unacceptable and dangerous.

The statement came a day after Oman announced temporary shipping lanes through the strait in coordination with the International Maritime Organization.

In a statement, the IRGC urged vessels to coordinate with the Revolutionary Guards Navy via maritime Channel 16, and threatened action against those infringing its requirements.

Before the waterway was blockaded in the war, it had carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Framework Deal and International Criticism

Conflicting accounts have emerged over elements of the framework deal, which has prompted criticism of Trump at home and abroad.

Financial incentives for Iran, inspections of its nuclear facilities, control of the strait and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon have all been disputed.

The deal sets up 60 days of talks to tackle thornier details, such as Iran's nuclear program.

Regional Scepticism and Middle East Response

REGIONAL SCEPTICISM

The proposed peace deal has provoked scepticism in the Middle East, where many states came under attack from Iran during the war and view the accord as too generous to Tehran, including a $300 billion fund and the waiver of some sanctions.

Washington's Gulf allies fear the reconstruction fund could help Iran rebuild its military. The accord also does not address Tehran's ballistic missile capacity.

The deal requires Iran to let shipping flow freely through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, and Tehran has suggested it might impose tolls after that.

Iran could propose environmental, navigation and security fees in upcoming talks with Gulf states, said a diplomat briefed on the talks. Washington and its Gulf allies oppose such fees.

"We're not going to do anything that undermines the security of our allies, our longstanding allies in the region," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Kuwait City, where the U.S. embassy resumed operations after a stoppage due to the war.

Israel and Lebanon Negotiations

ISRAEL, LEBANON MEET IN WASHINGTON

In Washington, Lebanon and Israel discussed a U.S.-backed proposal for Israel's forces to pull out of some territory it invaded to be handed back to Lebanese army control.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netany

Key Takeaways

  • Defence Minister Israel Katz declared Israel will not withdraw its forces from the Lebanon security zone, reinforcing its stance amid a U.S.–Iran interim ceasefire framework that includes Lebanon (theguardian.com).
  • The U.S. and Iran signed a preliminary agreement to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and resume nuclear talks, although many implementation details and long-term terms remain uncertain (axios.com).
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio is engaging Gulf allies—including the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain—to secure buy-in for the accord, amid regional skepticism over its perceived generosity toward Tehran (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Israel refusing to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon?
Israel states its troops remain to maintain a security zone to protect residents in northern Israel and there is currently no American demand for withdrawal.
What is the significance of the US-Iran peace deal?
The US-Iran peace deal aims to end a war affecting the Middle East and global economies, though disputes remain over financial incentives, nuclear policies, and regional security.
What role is Marco Rubio playing in the Middle East peace process?
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is touring regional allies, seeking support for the peace deal and addressing concerns over its terms and security implications.
How does the conflict affect vital oil transit routes?
The war has impacted the Strait of Hormuz, a key global transit point for oil and liquefied natural gas, raising concerns over energy supplies and economic stability.
What are Iran's demands regarding the conflict in Lebanon?
Iran insists that a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as in Iran itself, making it central to conditions in their peace negotiations with the US.

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