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Russian politician who favours Ukraine ceasefire is jailed for seven years over social media posts - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian politician who favours Ukraine ceasefire is jailed for seven years over social media posts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Politics Russia Ukraine Law Elections

Russian anti-war politician jailed for seven years over social media posts

Jailing of Yabloko Deputy Leader Maxim Kruglov

By Andrew Osborn

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - The deputy leader of Russia's Yabloko party, which opposes the war in Ukraine, was convicted on Wednesday of spreading lies about the Russian army and jailed for seven years, in a verdict he said showed public dissent had become illegal.

Background on Maxim Kruglov and Charges

Maxim Kruglov, 39, a former lawmaker in Moscow's city legislature, was arrested in October and charged over two posts he made on the Telegram social media network in 2022, the year Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

The Kremlin says strict censorship laws are needed to keep Russia united during what it calls an existential confrontation with the West.

Details of the Social Media Posts

'A BAN ON DISSENT'

Kruglov pleaded not guilty and told the court — just over two months before a parliamentary election his party hopes to contest — that the case showed the authorities would not tolerate anyone who disagreed with them.

"In essence, this is a ban on dissent," he said.

Kruglov's Defense and Statements

Wearing a black T-shirt with closely cropped hair, Kruglov rejected prosecutors' claim that his posts were motivated by political hatred, saying his career had been devoted to improving life in Russia.  

"It turns out that political disagreement is tantamount to hatred," he told the court. 

Political Context and Implications

Russia is due to hold elections for the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in September, with the war in its fifth year and Ukrainian drone attacks increasingly disrupting life inside Russia.

Yabloko, once a leading liberal force in the post-Soviet period, now holds only a handful of seats in regional parliaments and none in the national parliament. In Russia's tightly-controlled political system, it is unlikely to win national seats this year, but its participation gives it a platform for anti-war views the authorities have sought to curb.

Content of the Posts and International Reaction

One of the posts cited in the case referred to U.N. data on deaths in the conflict, and another to events in Bucha, near Kyiv, in March 2022. Ukraine and its allies say Russian forces killed civilians there, while Moscow says the incident was staged.

Reactions to the Verdict

Yabloko leader Nikolai Rybakov condemned the verdict as unjust.

"If people think that such sentences are acceptable, that such sentences are normal, then they might as well not bother voting or support parties other than Yabloko," he told reporters outside the court.  

"Right now, there is a choice: to vote for Yabloko and say ‘no’ to what is happening today, or to vote for any other party and say ‘carry on’."

Public Opinion and Polling

A survey this month by state pollster Vtsiom put support for parties outside parliament, including Yabloko, at 6.3%, with more than two-thirds backing pro-Kremlin parties such as the ruling United Russia party.

Kruglov's Closing Remarks

Kruglov said he remained opposed to the war and believed that Russia would one day be a peaceful country.

"A country that its neighbours respect, rather than fear. A country where it is possible to disagree," he said.

(Reporting by Reuters. Writing by Andrew Osborn. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Kruglov’s conviction under Russia’s strict 'discrediting the army' laws underscores ongoing repression of anti-war voices; he had cited UN casualty figures and events in Bucha in posts deemed false by authorities. (washingtonpost.com)
  • Yabloko, once a prominent liberal force in Russia’s early post-Soviet era, now retains limited regional presence but continues to promote anti-war messaging despite mounting legal pressure. (en.wikipedia.org)
  • The timing of the sentencing—just over two months before the State Duma elections—reflects the Kremlin’s tightening grip on dissent ahead of a key political contest. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Maxim Kruglov?
Maxim Kruglov is the deputy leader of Russia's Yabloko party, known for opposing the war in Ukraine.
Why was Maxim Kruglov jailed?
He was convicted of spreading false information about the Russian army via social media posts on Telegram.
What did Kruglov's social media posts contain?
His posts referenced UN data on conflict casualties and events in Bucha, where civilians were reported killed.
When was Kruglov arrested and sentenced?
Kruglov was arrested in October last year and sentenced to seven years in June, two months before parliamentary elections.
What is Yabloko's position on the Ukraine war?
Yabloko opposes the war in Ukraine and uses elections to promote its anti-war stance.

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