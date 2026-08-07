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Allianz posts worse than expected 8.7% drop in profit but sticks to 2026 target - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Allianz posts worse than expected 8.7% drop in profit but sticks to 2026 target

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Allianz posts worse than expected 8.7% drop in profit but sticks to 2026 target

Allianz Q2 Earnings Report and Strategic Developments

Profit Decline and Financial Performance

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz on Friday posted a worse-than-expected 8.7% fall in second-quarter net profit as it booked restructuring expenses on IT assets as it readies itself for increased usage of artificial intelligence.

But the insurer stuck to its full-year operating profit target.

Net Profit Figures

Net profit attributable to shareholders of €2.595 billion ($2.99 billion) in the three months through June compares with profit of €2.841 billion a year earlier. The figure fell short of a €2.787 billion euro consensus forecast.

Restructuring and Investment in AI

Restructuring Expenses

Allianz booked restructuring expenses in the quarter of €643 million, compared with €152 million a year earlier.

AI-Driven IT Changes

The company said in a presentation that the restructuring "includes an accelerated decommissioning of IT systems connected to our investments in AI enabled workflows and solutions".

($1 = 0.8678 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander HuebnerEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Net profit slipped 8.7% to €2.595 billion in Q2, missing the €2.787 billion consensus forecast (allianz.com)
  • Despite the shortfall, Allianz maintained its full‑year operating profit target, underlining confidence in underlying business resilience (allianz.com)
  • The firm’s strong Q1 performance—with record operating profit of €4.5 billion and on‑track delivery toward the €17.4 billion full‑year guidance band—provides context for its reaffirmed outlook (allianz.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Allianz's profit fall in the second quarter?
Allianz's second-quarter net profit fell 8.7% compared to the previous year.
What was Allianz's net profit for the second quarter of 2024?
The net profit attributable to shareholders was €2.595 billion for Q2 2024.
Is Allianz changing its full-year operating profit target?
No, Allianz is maintaining its full-year operating profit target for 2026.

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