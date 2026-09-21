Belgium’s Aikido Unveils New Cybersecurity AI Model Amid Rising Demand for Local Tools
Aikido Launches Open-Weight AI Model for Cybersecurity
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belgian cybersecurity firm Aikido on Monday released an open-weight artificial intelligence model designed for cybersecurity applications, seeking to help companies use AI security tools without sending sensitive code to external providers.
Growing Need for Local AI Security Tools
Rising concern over criminals using AI to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities has fuelled demand for defensive AI tools that can be run locally.
Key Features of 'Altar' AI Model
- 'Altar' is a compressed & customized version of Z.AI's open model GLM-5.3 and will be available openly for local deployments, the company said
- The model will be deployed in Aikido solutions deployed to customers such as Belgian bank Belfius.
Aikido’s Market Position and Valuation
Aikido, one of Europe's leading cybersecurity firms, reached a $1 billion (871.31 million euros) valuation in January.
Exchange Rate Information
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(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)