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Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgium's Aikido launches cybersecurity AI model as demand for local tools grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Belgium’s Aikido Unveils New Cybersecurity AI Model Amid Rising Demand for Local Tools

Aikido Launches Open-Weight AI Model for Cybersecurity

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belgian cybersecurity firm Aikido on Monday released an open-weight artificial intelligence model designed for cybersecurity applications, seeking to help companies use AI security tools without sending sensitive code to external providers.

Growing Need for Local AI Security Tools

Rising concern over criminals using AI to identify and exploit software vulnerabilities has fuelled demand for defensive AI tools that can be run locally.

Key Features of 'Altar' AI Model

  • 'Altar' is a compressed & customized version of Z.AI's open model GLM-5.3 and will be available openly for local deployments, the company said
  • The model will be deployed in Aikido solutions deployed to customers such as Belgian bank Belfius.
Aikido’s Market Position and Valuation

Aikido, one of Europe's leading cybersecurity firms, reached a $1 billion (871.31 million euros) valuation in January.

Exchange Rate Information

(1 euro = $1.1477)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Altar enables companies to run cybersecurity AI locally, avoiding sending proprietary code to outside providers.
  • Aikido’s compression of Z.ai’s GLM‑5.3 capitalizes on the model’s strong coding and vulnerability detection capabilities, surpassing GLM‑5.2 benchmarks by up to 50 %.
  • The launch aligns with rising industry demand for defensive AI amid increasing threats from AI‑driven cyberattacks, and comes as Aikido continues deployment with clients like Belfius and rides unicorn momentum from its $60 million Series B.

Frequently Asked Questions

What AI model did Aikido launch for cybersecurity?
Aikido launched 'Altar', a compressed and customized version of Z.AI’s GLM-5.3 open model designed for cybersecurity applications.
Why is local deployment of AI cybersecurity tools important?
Local deployment allows companies to use AI tools without sending sensitive code or data to external providers, enhancing security and privacy.
Which sectors or companies will use Aikido's new AI model?
The AI model will be deployed to Aikido’s customers, including Belgian bank Belfius and others seeking advanced cybersecurity solutions.
What is fuelling the demand for local AI cybersecurity tools?
Rising concerns over criminals using AI to exploit software vulnerabilities are driving demand for defensive AI tools that can be run locally.
What is Aikido's recent valuation?
Aikido reached a valuation of $1 billion (871.31 million euros) in January.

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