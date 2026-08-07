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European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Finance Markets Corporate Earnings Europe Stocks

European Blue-Chip Profits Set for Fastest Growth Since 2022 Driven by Energy Sector

Strong Earnings Growth in European Blue-Chip Companies

By Javi West Larrañaga

Overview of Expected Earnings

Aug 7 (Reuters) - European blue-chip companies are set to deliver their strongest earnings growth since the third quarter of 2022, latest LSEG I/B/E/S data showed on Thursday, thanks to soaring profits of energy majors and a good showing by miners, steelmakers and chemical firms.

Companies on Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index are now expected to report earnings growth of 22.4% for the second quarter, based on results from 236 firms and market estimates for those that are yet to report.

Sector Performance and Forecasts

Although early estimates were greatly buoyed by oil and gas companies' strong expectations, other sectors in the index have also slowly improved their year-on-year forecasts as the earnings season has gathered steam.

Energy Sector Leads the Way

Excluding the energy sector, STOXX 600 companies are seen reporting earnings 11.5% higher than a year ago, on aggregate, which is considerably stronger than the 5.5% rate forecast in early July, before the beginning of the season.

The estimate for European blue-chips' second-quarter revenues has also improved and is now expected to grow by 12.6%, compared to the 11.7% rate seen last week. That would be the fastest growth rate in the past 16 quarters.

Energy company profits are estimated to have the highest growth rate of all sectors, at 135.8%, followed by those of basic materials — including chemical firms, steelmakers and miners — seen growing 57.6%.

Market Reaction and Broader Implications

European shares closed at a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as investors digested a largely positive slate of corporate earnings and assessed prospects for a U.S.-Iran peace deal and a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

(Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • STOXX 600 earnings growth forecast at about 22.4% for Q2, driven by energy majors, with non‑energy sectors also upgrading estimates.
  • Energy sector profits expected to surge over 130%, while materials and chemicals follow with near 58% growth.
  • Revenue growth forecast at 12.6%—the strongest in 16 quarters—while European equities rally to record highs amid improving corporate outlooks and geopolitical optimism.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving the growth in European corporate profits?
Soaring profits of energy majors, along with strong performance by miners, steelmakers, and chemical firms, are driving the growth.
What is the expected earnings growth rate for STOXX 600 companies in Q2?
STOXX 600 companies are expected to report earnings growth of 22.4% for the second quarter.
How much is the energy sector's profit expected to grow?
The energy sector's profits are estimated to grow by 135.8%, the highest of all sectors.
How does excluding the energy sector impact the earnings growth estimate?
Excluding the energy sector, STOXX 600 companies are seen reporting earnings 11.5% higher than a year ago.
What is the projected growth rate for European blue-chips' second-quarter revenues?
The estimate for revenues is 12.6% growth in the second quarter, the fastest in the past 16 quarters.

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