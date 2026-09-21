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Poor data sharing undermining EU cyber defences, auditors say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poor data sharing undermining EU cyber defences, auditors say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance cybersecurity European Union Regulation security

EU Cyber Defences Undermined by Member States’ Poor Data Sharing, Audit Finds

Audit Reveals Weaknesses in EU Cybersecurity Collaboration

By Philip Blenkinsop

Insufficient Information Sharing Hampers Cyberattack Response

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Efforts to combat cyberattacks across the European Union are being undermined by member states' failure to share enough information on the incidents, the European Court of Auditors said on Monday. 

EU Investments and Cooperation Efforts

The 27-nation bloc was investing more and more in cybersecurity — with €1.4 billion ($1.61 billion) in its current budget — and improving cooperation, according to the court, which reports on how effectively the EU spends money.

But this was not working as well as it should, it added.

Critical Weakness: Poor Information Sharing

Poor information sharing was the "Achilles heel of the entire system", the report said.    

"When a serious cyber incident occurs, timely and actionable information is essential. Without it, networks and mechanisms lose much of their added value," it added.

Case Study: Aviation Industry Ransomware Attack

It pointed to a ransomware attack on a technology provider for the aviation industry in September 2025, which disrupted airports in London, Brussels, Berlin, Dublin and other hubs. 

None of the affected states notified the EU cybersecurity agency or other members of the incident, the report said.

Legal Barriers and Reporting Gaps

Individual countries' national security legislation was getting in the way when countries needed to share information about incidents that crossed borders, the court said.

No EU state has reported a "large-scale" cybersecurity incident since 2016, even though that label officially applies to any attack affecting at least two members, it added.    

Commission Action Against Non-Compliant States

In July, the European Commission referred France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain to the EU Court of Justice for failing to adjust their national laws to include EU measures on sharing cybersecurity information.

($1 = 0.8711 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EU cybersecurity investments (~€1.4 billion) are increasing, yet effectiveness is hampered by poor incident information sharing, dubbed the system’s “Achilles’ heel.” (eur-lex.europa.eu)
  • A ransomware attack on Collins Aerospace’s MUSE system in September 2025 disrupted airports in London, Brussels, Berlin, Dublin; affected member states failed to notify EU cybersecurity agencies promptly. (techcrunch.com)
  • National security laws are impeding cross‑border data sharing, and no “large‑scale” cyber incidents have been reported at EU level since 2016, despite the official threshold covering multi‑member impacts. The Commission has referred France, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain to EU Court of Justice over non‑implementation of EU sharing rules. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are EU cyber defences being undermined?
EU cyber defences are being undermined due to inadequate information sharing among member states about cyber incidents.
What did the European Court of Auditors say about EU cybersecurity?
The Court reported that despite increased investment and cooperation, poor data sharing is a major weakness in the EU’s cyber defences.
What example was given of poor cyber incident reporting?
A ransomware attack in September 2025 hit several EU airports, yet affected states did not notify the EU cybersecurity agency or other members.
How does national legislation affect cross-border cyber incident sharing?
Individual countries' national security laws often prevent them from sharing information on incidents that cross borders.
Which countries were referred to the EU Court of Justice for not complying with data sharing laws?
France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Spain were referred for failing to update national laws to meet EU data sharing requirements.

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