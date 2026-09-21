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Google opens pre-orders for $899 Googlebook laptops built around Gemini AI - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Google opens pre-orders for $899 Googlebook laptops built around Gemini AI

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Google Unveils $899 Googlebook Laptops Featuring Gemini AI and Android Integration

Googlebook Launch: Features, Competition, and Integration

Introduction to Googlebook

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet's Google on Monday opened pre-orders for Googlebook, its new premium laptop category for Android users built around the company's Gemini AI tools.

Specifications and Pricing

Hardware and Performance

Starting at $899, initial models from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP and Lenovo will run on Intel or Qualcomm processors with up to 14 hours of battery life, the company said.

Market Competition

The launch comes as Apple moves deeper into lower-priced laptops with its $699 MacBook Neo, adding competition in a market where Chromebook makers have long targeted students and budget-conscious consumers on affordability and simplicity.

Key Features and Integration

Gemini AI Tools

Productivity Enhancements

Googlebook extends that formula into premium laptops with more powerful hardware, AI features and tighter Android integration — Google's latest push for a flagship ChromeOS showcase after the Pixelbook in 2017 and Pixelbook Go in 2019.

AI-Powered User Experience

The lineup includes Gemini tools that can help users draft and organize text, ask questions about content on their screens and resume tasks from an Android phone.

Android and ChromeOS Synergy

It is built on the Android technology stack paired with desktop foundations from ChromeOS, aiming to make switching between phones and computers more seamless.

(Reporting by Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Pre‑orders open Sept 21 for five Googlebook models starting at $899, with availability from October 4; includes 12 months of Google AI Pro, 5 TB storage, YouTube Premium, and creative apps.
  • Googlebook blends Android and Chrome OS under an AI‑centric OS, featuring built‑in Gemini tools like Magic Pointer, Rambler voice typing, Create My Widget, and tight Android phone integration.
  • Manufacturers use premium materials and hardware (Intel Core Ultra, Snapdragon X Elite), offering up to 14‑18 hours battery life and long‑term OS support up to 10 years.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of Googlebook laptops?
The starting price for Googlebook laptops is $899.
Which companies are manufacturing the initial Googlebook models?
Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo are manufacturing the initial Googlebook models.
What are the key features of Googlebook laptops?
Googlebook laptops feature Gemini AI tools, up to 14 hours of battery life, and tight Android integration.
How does Googlebook compare to other laptops like Apple's MacBook Neo?
Googlebook targets the premium market with AI features and Android integration, while Apple offers the $699 MacBook Neo in a more affordable segment.

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