EASA Recommends Continued Caution for Airlines Over Iranian Airspace

Ongoing Risks and Advisory Updates for Middle Eastern Airspace

Current EASA Recommendations

June 24 (Reuters) - Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said.

Extension of Conflict-Zone Advisory

EASA said on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.

Potential Ceasefire Violations

Short-term violations of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace, the agency said.

Additional Regional Concerns

The agency also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, creating the potential for military activity impacting the airspace of Lebanon.

Guidance for Airlines Operating in the Region

EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)