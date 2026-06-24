GBAF Logo
Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after framework deal, EU agency warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after framework deal, EU agency warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

EASA Recommends Continued Caution for Airlines Over Iranian Airspace

Ongoing Risks and Advisory Updates for Middle Eastern Airspace

Current EASA Recommendations

June 24 (Reuters) - Airlines should continue to avoid the airspace over Iran, Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said.

Extension of Conflict-Zone Advisory

EASA said on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for the region until July 1.

Potential Ceasefire Violations

Short-term violations of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire remain possible, in particular in and around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace, the agency said.

Additional Regional Concerns

The agency also flagged the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, creating the potential for military activity impacting the airspace of Lebanon.

Guidance for Airlines Operating in the Region

EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when operating within the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA has extended its Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), prohibiting overflights of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon at all flight levels, with the advisory valid through June 24, 2026.
  • The framework deal between the U.S. and Iran hasn’t altered airspace risk: risks of air-defense activity, misidentification and volatile military flare‑ups—especially around the Strait of Hormuz—remain.
  • Airspace over neighboring Gulf states remains under caution guidance: airlines must maintain heightened navigation monitoring, contingency planning and treat operations in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Jordan and Oman with care.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has EASA advised airlines to avoid Iranian airspace?
EASA advises avoidance due to potential violations and ongoing risks despite a framework deal between Washington and Tehran.
Which countries' airspace are included in the EASA conflict-zone advisory?
The advisory covers Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.
How long is the conflict-zone advisory extended for?
EASA has extended the advisory for the region until July 1.
What specific areas are considered at risk according to EASA?
Short-term violations are possible in areas around the Strait of Hormuz and neighboring airspace.
Does the ceasefire between the US and Iran guarantee safety in the region?
No, EASA warns that short-term violations of the ceasefire remain possible and operators should remain cautious.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Pirelli appoints new board dominated by company veteran Tronchetti Provera
Image for TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
TotalEnergies must report risks caused by emissions, Paris court rules
Image for Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Equinor drops power-from-shore plan for Wisting oilfield project
Image for Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Apple raises prices of MacBooks, iPads as memory costs skyrocket 
Image for US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
US fund firm Allspring targets overseas takeovers in race for scale
Image for Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Ladbrokes owner Entain sells 20% CEE stake to joint venture for $482 million
Image for Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Swedish minister brings baby to EU meeting, a first for the bloc
Image for Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Ukraine's Fire Point aims to produce ballistic missile interceptor by year-end
Image for Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Partners Group considers 'slightly smaller' evergreen funds, chairman says
Image for 'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
'A close call': BofA Global Research drops BoE rate hike forecast on easing inflation
Image for UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
UK financial watchdog censures CACEIS UK over control failings
Image for Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
Kremlin demands explanation from Apple after Russian apps removed from App Store
View All Finance Posts