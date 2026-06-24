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European shares muted as investors assess US-Iran talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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European shares muted as investors assess US-Iran talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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European shares tread water as Iran uncertainty weighs, Rheinmetall slumps

By Utkarsh Hathi, Johann M Cherian and Purvi Agarwal

Market Overview and Key Sector Movements

June 24 (Reuters) - European shares were muted on Wednesday as investors assessed developments in the U.S.-Iran negotiations, while defence group Rheinmetall dropped after Germany scrapped a landmark frigate programme.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.1% higher, while Germany's benchmark DAX index ended down 0.6%.

Defence Sector Developments

Rheinmetall dropped 18.7% and marked its biggest one-day drop on record after Germany scrapped plans to build six F126 frigates following delays and expected cost overruns — a contract the defence group was tipped to win.

Shift to Meko A-200 Frigates

Instead, Berlin will switch to smaller Meko A-200 frigates from Thyssenkrupp's marine unit TKMS, which jumped 16%.

The broader aerospace & defence shares lost 0.8% and the industrials sector on the STOXX 600 fell 0.2%.

Expert Commentary on Defence Sector

"You've got a very unstable environment and ongoing wars. That should feed into positive sentiment towards the defence sector, but it's not happening," said Michael Field, chief equity market strategist at Morningstar.

Commodity and Real Estate Sectors

Commodity-linked sectors were the biggest decliners on the STOXX 600; miners and energy stocks fell 2.5% and 2.3% respectively, tracking a dip in metals and oil prices.

Real Estate Sector Gains

Conversely, the real estate sector rose 3%, with Segro climbing 17.4%. U.S.-based Prologis took its $16.6 billion bid for Segro public after the warehouse landlord rejected its bid. Segro marked its biggest intraday jump since March 2009.

Technology Sector Performance

The tech sector reversed gains to fall 0.3% after posting its biggest single-day drop in nearly five months in the previous session.

Chipmaker Infineon fell 1.2%, and chip-equipment suppliers BE Semiconductor and ASML dropped 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

Global Tech Market Trends

Memory stocks in Asia rebounded on the day, but were mixed in the U.S. ahead of chipmaker Micron's quarterly earnings.

Expert Insight on Tech Selloff

"The tech selloff is similar to the other short-term selloffs we've seen this year, which typically don't last longer than a few days," said Jennifer Bender, global chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management.

"As in the past, it involves markets with heavy retail presence and likely short-term traders taking profits."

Commodities and Macroeconomic Data

Brent crude has hit its lowest levels since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran started as supply disruption concerns eased after a peace agreement. However, caution prevailed amid disagreement on the key terms. 

On the data front, German business morale rose in June, with companies more positive about their current situation than they have been for nearly two years.

Traders were also watching for cues on the monetary policy path for major global central banks, as they priced in another 25-basis-point rate hike by the European Central Bank by year-end, according to LSEG-compiled data.

(Reporting by Utkarsh Hathi, Johann M Cherian and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • European STOXX 600 edged down just 0.02% to 634.50, showing investor caution despite easing geopolitical risks.
  • Rheinmetall shares plunged ~12% after reports Germany plans to scrap its F126 frigate programme and shift to smaller ships from TKMS.
  • Segro surged 17% on the STOXX 600 as U.S. firm Prologis made its £12.6 billion offer public.
  • Oil steadied near US$76/barrel on renewed hopes of tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz amid peace talks.
  • Markets remain alert to key central bank moves: investors foresee another 25 bp ECB rate hike by year-end based on LSEG data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were European shares muted at the open?
European shares opened with little change as investors assessed US-Iran negotiations and awaited updates on central bank policy and sector moves.
What impacted defence sector stocks in Europe?
The defence sector fell after reports that Germany will scrap its largest warship project and instead buy smaller frigates from TKMS, causing Rheinmetall shares to drop.
How did oil prices perform?
Oil prices traded near $76 a barrel on optimism that a US-Iran peace deal would allow stranded tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz.
Which sectors performed best and worst on the STOXX 600?
The real estate sector gained the most, led by Segro, while the aerospace & defence sector declined following negative news for Rheinmetall.
What central bank actions are investors watching?
Investors are watching for cues on monetary policy, with expectations of a 25 basis point ECB interest rate hike by year-end.

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